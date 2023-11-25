Will Zachary Benson Score a Goal Against the Devils on November 25?
In the upcoming tilt versus the New Jersey Devils, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we count on Zachary Benson to score a goal for the Buffalo Sabres? Let's dig into the most important stats and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be considering.
Will Zachary Benson score a goal against the Devils?
Odds to score a goal this game: +420 (Bet $10 to win $42.00 if he scores a goal)
Benson stats and insights
- In one of 10 games this season, Benson scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- He has taken zero shots in one game versus the Devils this season, but has not scored.
- Benson has no points on the power play.
- He takes 0.7 shots per game, and converts 10.0% of them.
Devils defensive stats
- The Devils are 24th in goals allowed, conceding 67 total goals (3.7 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Devils have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.6 hits and 12.3 blocked shots per game.
Benson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/24/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|14:32
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/22/2023
|Capitals
|1
|1
|0
|17:21
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/19/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|12:12
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/17/2023
|Jets
|1
|0
|1
|14:43
|Away
|L 3-2
|10/29/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|13:01
|Home
|W 4-0
|10/24/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|9:49
|Away
|W 6-4
|10/19/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|12:08
|Home
|L 4-3
|10/17/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|15:00
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|10/14/2023
|Islanders
|2
|0
|2
|15:16
|Away
|L 3-2
|10/12/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|14:27
|Home
|L 5-1
Sabres vs. Devils game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and MSG-B
