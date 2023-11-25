In the upcoming tilt versus the New Jersey Devils, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we count on Zachary Benson to score a goal for the Buffalo Sabres? Let's dig into the most important stats and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be considering.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Zachary Benson score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +420 (Bet $10 to win $42.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Benson stats and insights

In one of 10 games this season, Benson scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has taken zero shots in one game versus the Devils this season, but has not scored.

Benson has no points on the power play.

He takes 0.7 shots per game, and converts 10.0% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Devils defensive stats

The Devils are 24th in goals allowed, conceding 67 total goals (3.7 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Devils have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.6 hits and 12.3 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Benson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/24/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 14:32 Home W 3-2 11/22/2023 Capitals 1 1 0 17:21 Away L 4-3 OT 11/19/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 12:12 Away W 3-2 11/17/2023 Jets 1 0 1 14:43 Away L 3-2 10/29/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 13:01 Home W 4-0 10/24/2023 Senators 0 0 0 9:49 Away W 6-4 10/19/2023 Flames 0 0 0 12:08 Home L 4-3 10/17/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 15:00 Home W 3-2 OT 10/14/2023 Islanders 2 0 2 15:16 Away L 3-2 10/12/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 14:27 Home L 5-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sabres vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and MSG-B

ESPN+, MSG, and MSG-B Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.