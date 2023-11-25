Should you bet on Zemgus Girgensons to find the back of the net when the Buffalo Sabres and the New Jersey Devils meet up on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Zemgus Girgensons score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)

Girgensons stats and insights

Girgensons has scored in two of 20 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not scored against the Devils this season in one game (two shots).

Girgensons has zero points on the power play.

He has a 7.4% shooting percentage, attempting 1.4 shots per game.

Devils defensive stats

The Devils are 24th in goals allowed, giving up 67 total goals (3.7 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Devils have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.6 hits and 12.3 blocked shots per game.

Girgensons recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/24/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 6:35 Home W 3-2 11/22/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 14:07 Away L 4-3 OT 11/19/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 13:23 Away W 3-2 11/17/2023 Jets 0 0 0 12:34 Away L 3-2 11/14/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 15:48 Home L 5-2 11/11/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 14:30 Away L 4-0 11/10/2023 Wild 0 0 0 14:29 Home W 3-2 11/7/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 13:49 Away L 3-2 OT 11/4/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 13:05 Away W 6-4 11/3/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 14:17 Home L 5-1

Sabres vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and MSG-B

