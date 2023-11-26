Will Adam Erne Score a Goal Against the Ducks on November 26?
The Edmonton Oilers' upcoming contest against the Anaheim Ducks is slated for Sunday at 9:00 PM ET. Will Adam Erne find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Adam Erne score a goal against the Ducks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Erne stats and insights
- Erne is yet to score through 10 games this season.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Ducks.
- Erne has no points on the power play.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Ducks defensive stats
- On defense, the Ducks are allowing 65 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 19th in the league.
- So far this season, the Ducks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.9 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Oilers vs. Ducks game info
- Game Day: Sunday, November 26, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, and BSSD
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.