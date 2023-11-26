The Edmonton Oilers' upcoming contest against the Anaheim Ducks is slated for Sunday at 9:00 PM ET. Will Adam Erne find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Adam Erne score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)

Erne stats and insights

Erne is yet to score through 10 games this season.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Ducks.

Erne has no points on the power play.

Ducks defensive stats

On defense, the Ducks are allowing 65 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 19th in the league.

So far this season, the Ducks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.9 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.

Oilers vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, and BSSD

TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, and BSSD

