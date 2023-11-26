The Edmonton Oilers' upcoming contest against the Anaheim Ducks is slated for Sunday at 9:00 PM ET. Will Adam Erne find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Adam Erne score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)

Erne stats and insights

  • Erne is yet to score through 10 games this season.
  • This is his first matchup of the season versus the Ducks.
  • Erne has no points on the power play.

Ducks defensive stats

  • On defense, the Ducks are allowing 65 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 19th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Ducks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.9 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.

Oilers vs. Ducks game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, November 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, and BSSD
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

