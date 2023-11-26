Going into a matchup with the St. Louis Blues (10-8-1), the Chicago Blackhawks (6-12) are keeping their eye on six players on the injury report. The game begins at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26 at United Center.

Chicago Blackhawks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Luke Philp C Out Achilles Taylor Hall LW Out For Season Knee Andreas Athanasiou C Out Groin Colin Blackwell C Out Lower Body Samuel Savoie C Out Leg Jarred Tinordi D Out Oblique

St. Louis Blues Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Anton Malmstrom D Out Undisclosed Josh Jacobs D Out Undisclosed

Blackhawks vs. Blues Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSMW

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Arena: United Center

Blackhawks Season Insights

The Blackhawks' 47 goals on the season (2.6 per game) rank them 30th in the league.

Chicago has allowed 66 total goals this season (3.7 per game), ranking 23rd in the league.

Their -19 goal differential is 31st in the league.

Blues Season Insights

The Blues' 55 total goals (2.9 per game) rank 27th in the league.

Their goal differential (-4) ranks 19th in the league.

Blackhawks vs. Blues Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Blues (-140) Blackhawks (+115) 6.5

