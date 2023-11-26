The St. Louis Blues' Jordan Kyrou and the Chicago Blackhawks' Jason Dickinson will be two of the top players to keep an eye on when these teams play on Sunday at 2:00 PM ET, at United Center.

Blackhawks vs. Blues Game Information

Blackhawks Players to Watch

Connor Bedard is a key offensive option for Chicago, with 17 points this season, as he has put up 10 goals and seven assists in 18 games.

Chicago's Philipp Kurashev has posted 12 total points (1.0 per game), with four goals and eight assists.

This season, Dickinson has six goals and five assists for St. Louis.

In the crease, Chicago's Arvid Soderblom is 2-6-0 this season, collecting 230 saves and permitting 30 goals (3.7 goals against average) with an .885 save percentage (52nd in the league).

Blues Players to Watch

One of the top offensive players this season for St. Louis, Robert Thomas has 20 points in 19 games (eight goals, 12 assists).

Pavel Buchnevich has seven goals and six assists, equaling 13 points (0.7 per game).

Kyrou has scored four goals and added eight assists in 19 games for St. Louis.

Joel Hofer's record is 5-3-0. He has conceded 19 goals (3.0 goals against average) and recorded 182 saves with a .905% save percentage (30th in league).

Blackhawks vs. Blues Stat Comparison

Blues Rank Blues AVG Blackhawks AVG Blackhawks Rank 23rd 2.89 Goals Scored 2.61 29th 14th 3.11 Goals Allowed 3.67 29th 20th 30.2 Shots 27.3 31st 25th 32.1 Shots Allowed 33.1 28th 31st 8.47% Power Play % 10% 30th 17th 78% Penalty Kill % 77.59% 20th

