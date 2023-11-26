The Portland Trail Blazers (4-11) visit the Milwaukee Bucks (11-5) after losing four straight road games. The Bucks are double-digit favorites by 12.5 points in the matchup, which tips at 3:30 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023.

Bucks vs. Trail Blazers Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023

How to Watch on TV: BSWI, ROOT Sports NW, and ROOT Sports NW+

Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

Bucks vs. Trail Blazers Score Prediction

Prediction: Bucks 121 - Trail Blazers 107

Bucks vs Trail Blazers Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Bucks vs. Trail Blazers

Pick ATS: Bucks (- 12.5)

Bucks (- 12.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Bucks (-14.1)

Bucks (-14.1) Pick OU: Under (230.5)



Under (230.5) Computer Predicted Total: 228.5

The Bucks (6-10-0 ATS) have covered the spread 37.5% of the time, 2.5% less often than the Trail Blazers (6-9-0) this season.

Neither Milwaukee nor Portland has covered this season when the spread conditions of the game are equal to or greater than Sunday's line (Bucks as favorites by 12.5 or more and Blazers as underdogs by 12.5 or more).

Portland and its opponents have exceeded the over/under 46.7% of the time this season (seven out of 15). That's less often than Milwaukee and its opponents have (10 out of 16).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Bucks are 11-4, a better record than the Trail Blazers have recorded (4-11) as moneyline underdogs.

Bucks Performance Insights

The Bucks have been lifted by their offense, as they rank fourth-best in the NBA by putting up 121.1 points per game. They rank 23rd in the league in points allowed (118.4 per contest).

Milwaukee is averaging 43.3 rebounds per game (21st-ranked in league). It is giving up 45.1 rebounds per contest (23rd-ranked).

The Bucks rank 23rd in the NBA with 24.7 assists per game.

Milwaukee ranks fourth-worst in the NBA with 12 forced turnovers per contest. Meanwhile, it is committing 13 turnovers per game (10th-ranked in league).

This year, the Bucks are draining 14 threes per game (seventh-ranked in NBA) and are shooting 37.6% (seventh-ranked) from three-point land.

