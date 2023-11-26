The Milwaukee Bucks (5-4) clash with the Portland Trail Blazers (3-5) at 3:30 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023. The matchup airs on BSWI, ROOT Sports NW, and ROOT Sports NW+.

Bucks vs. Trail Blazers Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, November 26

Sunday, November 26 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: BSWI, ROOT Sports NW, ROOT Sports NW+

Bucks Players to Watch

Giannis Antetokounmpo puts up 24.5 points, 11.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.5 steals and 2.0 blocks.

Damian Lillard averages 22.5 points, 6.0 boards and 4.5 assists per game, shooting 34.4% from the floor and 30.0% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per contest.

Malik Beasley puts up 11.5 points, 4.0 boards and 2.0 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 2.0 steals (eighth in league) and 0.0 blocks.

Bobby Portis averages 11.0 points, 2.0 assists and 5.0 rebounds.

Brook Lopez averages 13.0 points, 0.5 assists and 2.5 boards.

Trail Blazers Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Shaedon Sharpe gets the Trail Blazers 19.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists. He also averages 1.0 steal and 0.0 blocked shots.

On a per-game basis, Malcolm Brogdon gets the Trail Blazers 18.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists. He also averages 0.3 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.

The Trail Blazers are receiving 8.3 points, 12.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game from Deandre Ayton this year.

The Trail Blazers are getting 15.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game from Jerami Grant this season.

Jabari Walker gives the Trail Blazers 9.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 0.3 assists per game while delivering 1.3 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Bucks vs. Trail Blazers Stat Comparison

Bucks Trail Blazers 115.7 Points Avg. 106.0 119.3 Points Allowed Avg. 111.1 47.9% Field Goal % 43.3% 36.0% Three Point % 30.1%

