The Milwaukee Bucks host the Portland Trail Blazers at Fiserv Forum on Sunday (tip at 3:30 PM ET). Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jerami Grant and others in this matchup.

Bucks vs. Trail Blazers Game Info

Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSWI, ROOT Sports NW, and ROOT Sports NW+

BSWI, ROOT Sports NW, and ROOT Sports NW+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

NBA Props Today: Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo Props

PTS REB AST 31.5 (Over: -114) 11.5 (Over: -114) 5.5 (Over: -120)

Sunday's points prop bet for Antetokounmpo is 31.5 points. That is 1.8 more than his season average of 29.7.

He has averaged 1.2 fewer rebounds per game (10.3) than his prop bet total in Sunday's game (11.5).

Antetokounmpo has averaged 4.5 assists per game this season, 1.0 less than his prop bet on Sunday (5.5).

Damian Lillard Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 28.5 (Over: -106) 4.5 (Over: -114) 7.5 (Over: +112) 3.5 (Over: -154)

Sunday's over/under for Damian Lillard is 28.5. That's 3.3 more than his season average.

His rebounding average -- 4.4 per game -- is 0.1 less than his prop bet in Sunday's game (4.5).

Lillard has collected 6.4 assists per game, 1.1 fewer than Sunday's prop bet (7.5).

He makes 2.8 three-pointers per game, 0.7 less than his over/under on Sunday (3.5).

Brook Lopez Props

PTS REB 3PM 14.5 (Over: -114) 5.5 (Over: -141) 1.5 (Over: -147)

The 14.5-point over/under for Brook Lopez on Sunday is 1.0 higher than his season scoring average.

He averages 0.4 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Sunday (which is 5.5).

Lopez's 1.8 three-pointers made per game is 0.3 more than his over/under on Sunday.

NBA Props Today: Portland Trail Blazers

Jerami Grant Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 21.5 (Over: -114) 3.5 (Over: -147) 2.5 (Over: +110) 2.5 (Over: -104)

Grant is averaging 22.8 points in the 2023-24 season, 1.3 more than Sunday's over/under.

He averages 0.4 more rebounds than his over/under on Sunday (which is 3.5).

Grant has dished out 2.3 assists per game, which is 0.2 less than Sunday's over/under.

Grant's 2.7 three-pointers made per game is 0.2 more than his over/under on Sunday.

Deandre Ayton Props

PTS REB 12.5 (Over: -114) 9.5 (Over: -130)

The 12.5 points prop total set for Deandre Ayton on Sunday is 0.1 fewer points than his season scoring average (12.6).

He has averaged 1.3 more rebounds per game (10.8) than his prop bet total in Sunday's game (9.5).

