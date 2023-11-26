On Sunday at 9:00 PM ET, the Edmonton Oilers clash with the Anaheim Ducks. Is Cody Ceci going to light the lamp in this game? Check out the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Cody Ceci score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1800 (Bet $10 to win $180.00 if he scores a goal)

Ceci stats and insights

Ceci is yet to score through 19 games this season.

He has not played against the Ducks yet this season.

Ceci has no points on the power play.

Ducks defensive stats

The Ducks have given up 65 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 19th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Ducks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.9 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.

Ceci recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/24/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 21:20 Away W 5-0 11/22/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 15:07 Away L 6-3 11/20/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 18:02 Away L 5-3 11/18/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 18:49 Away L 6-4 11/15/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 21:46 Home W 4-3 OT 11/13/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 22:22 Home W 4-1 11/11/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 18:39 Away W 4-1 11/9/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 17:18 Away L 3-2 11/6/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 17:31 Away L 6-2 11/4/2023 Predators 0 0 0 18:39 Home L 5-2

Oilers vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, and BSSD

