Will Cody Ceci Score a Goal Against the Ducks on November 26?
On Sunday at 9:00 PM ET, the Edmonton Oilers clash with the Anaheim Ducks. Is Cody Ceci going to light the lamp in this game? Check out the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Cody Ceci score a goal against the Ducks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1800 (Bet $10 to win $180.00 if he scores a goal)
Ceci stats and insights
- Ceci is yet to score through 19 games this season.
- He has not played against the Ducks yet this season.
- Ceci has no points on the power play.
Ducks defensive stats
- The Ducks have given up 65 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 19th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Ducks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.9 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.
Ceci recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/24/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|21:20
|Away
|W 5-0
|11/22/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|15:07
|Away
|L 6-3
|11/20/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|18:02
|Away
|L 5-3
|11/18/2023
|Lightning
|1
|0
|1
|18:49
|Away
|L 6-4
|11/15/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|21:46
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/13/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|22:22
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/11/2023
|Kraken
|1
|0
|1
|18:39
|Away
|W 4-1
|11/9/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|17:18
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/6/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|17:31
|Away
|L 6-2
|11/4/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|18:39
|Home
|L 5-2
Oilers vs. Ducks game info
- Game Day: Sunday, November 26, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, and BSSD
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
