When the Edmonton Oilers square off against the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday at 9:00 PM ET, will Connor Brown find the back of the net? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Connor Brown score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +340 (Bet $10 to win $34.00 if he scores a goal)

Brown stats and insights

Brown is yet to score through 13 games this season.

He has not faced the Ducks yet this season.

Brown has no points on the power play.

Ducks defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Ducks are conceding 65 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 19th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Ducks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.9 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.

Brown recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/24/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 16:25 Away W 5-0 11/22/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 15:52 Away L 6-3 11/20/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 16:10 Away L 5-3 11/18/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 10:24 Away L 6-4 11/2/2023 Stars 0 0 0 6:25 Home L 4-3 10/29/2023 Flames 0 0 0 15:19 Home W 5-2 10/26/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 18:49 Home L 3-0 10/24/2023 Wild 0 0 0 15:15 Away L 7-4 10/21/2023 Jets 0 0 0 14:31 Home L 3-2 OT 10/19/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 14:37 Away L 4-1

Oilers vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, and BSSD

ESPN+, BSSC, and BSSD Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

