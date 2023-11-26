On Sunday at 9:00 PM ET, the Edmonton Oilers square off with the Anaheim Ducks. Is Connor McDavid going to find the back of the net in this contest? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Connor McDavid score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: -110 (Bet $11.00 to win $10 if he scores a goal)

McDavid stats and insights

  • In five of 17 games this season, McDavid has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • This is his first matchup of the season against the Ducks.
  • McDavid has picked up two goals and nine assists on the power play.
  • He has a 12.0% shooting percentage, attempting 2.6 shots per game.

Ducks defensive stats

  • The Ducks are 19th in goals allowed, conceding 65 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Ducks have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 18.9 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.

McDavid recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/24/2023 Capitals 4 0 4 18:36 Away W 5-0
11/22/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 19:40 Away L 6-3
11/20/2023 Panthers 2 2 0 24:00 Away L 5-3
11/18/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 23:00 Away L 6-4
11/15/2023 Kraken 1 1 0 23:36 Home W 4-3 OT
11/13/2023 Islanders 2 1 1 19:31 Home W 4-1
11/11/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 20:41 Away W 4-1
11/9/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 24:33 Away L 3-2
11/6/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 22:40 Away L 6-2
11/4/2023 Predators 1 0 1 22:44 Home L 5-2

Oilers vs. Ducks game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, November 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, and BSSD
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

