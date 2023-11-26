On Sunday at 9:00 PM ET, the Edmonton Oilers square off with the Anaheim Ducks. Is Connor McDavid going to find the back of the net in this contest? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Connor McDavid score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: -110 (Bet $11.00 to win $10 if he scores a goal)

McDavid stats and insights

In five of 17 games this season, McDavid has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Ducks.

McDavid has picked up two goals and nine assists on the power play.

He has a 12.0% shooting percentage, attempting 2.6 shots per game.

Ducks defensive stats

The Ducks are 19th in goals allowed, conceding 65 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Ducks have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 18.9 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.

McDavid recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/24/2023 Capitals 4 0 4 18:36 Away W 5-0 11/22/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 19:40 Away L 6-3 11/20/2023 Panthers 2 2 0 24:00 Away L 5-3 11/18/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 23:00 Away L 6-4 11/15/2023 Kraken 1 1 0 23:36 Home W 4-3 OT 11/13/2023 Islanders 2 1 1 19:31 Home W 4-1 11/11/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 20:41 Away W 4-1 11/9/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 24:33 Away L 3-2 11/6/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 22:40 Away L 6-2 11/4/2023 Predators 1 0 1 22:44 Home L 5-2

Oilers vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, and BSSD

ESPN+, BSSC, and BSSD Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

