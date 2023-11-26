Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers will face the Anaheim Ducks at 9:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023. Prop bets for McDavid in that upcoming Oilers-Ducks matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Connor McDavid vs. Ducks Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, and BSSD

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: -128)

1.5 points (Over odds: -128) Assists Prop: 1.5 assists (Over odds: +180)

McDavid Season Stats Insights

In 17 games this season, McDavid has averaged 19:30 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -7.

In five of 17 games this season, McDavid has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

In 12 of 17 games this year, McDavid has recorded a point, and six of those games included multiple points.

McDavid has an assist in 10 of 17 games so far this year, with multiple assists in two of them.

McDavid's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 56.1% that he goes over.

Given his moneyline odds, McDavid has an implied probability of 35.7% of going over his assist prop bet.

McDavid Stats vs. the Ducks

On the defensive side, the Ducks are conceding 65 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 19th in the league.

The team's -9 goal differential ranks 22nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Anaheim 17 Games 4 20 Points 7 6 Goals 3 14 Assists 4

