Will Darnell Nurse light the lamp when the Edmonton Oilers take on the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday at 9:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Darnell Nurse score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Nurse stats and insights

  • Nurse has scored in three of 19 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • This is his first game of the season against the Ducks.
  • Nurse has scored one goal on the power play.
  • Nurse averages 2.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 7.0%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Ducks defensive stats

  • The Ducks have conceded 65 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 19th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Ducks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 18.9 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Nurse recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/24/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 22:13 Away W 5-0
11/22/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 20:53 Away L 6-3
11/20/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 24:35 Away L 5-3
11/18/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 24:21 Away L 6-4
11/15/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 25:46 Home W 4-3 OT
11/13/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 21:38 Home W 4-1
11/11/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 23:27 Away W 4-1
11/9/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 22:13 Away L 3-2
11/6/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 20:41 Away L 6-2
11/4/2023 Predators 1 1 0 20:53 Home L 5-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Oilers vs. Ducks game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, November 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, and BSSD
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.