Will Darnell Nurse light the lamp when the Edmonton Oilers take on the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday at 9:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Will Darnell Nurse score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Nurse stats and insights

Nurse has scored in three of 19 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season against the Ducks.

Nurse has scored one goal on the power play.

Nurse averages 2.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 7.0%.

Ducks defensive stats

The Ducks have conceded 65 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 19th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Ducks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 18.9 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.

Nurse recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/24/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 22:13 Away W 5-0 11/22/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 20:53 Away L 6-3 11/20/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 24:35 Away L 5-3 11/18/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 24:21 Away L 6-4 11/15/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 25:46 Home W 4-3 OT 11/13/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 21:38 Home W 4-1 11/11/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 23:27 Away W 4-1 11/9/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 22:13 Away L 3-2 11/6/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 20:41 Away L 6-2 11/4/2023 Predators 1 1 0 20:53 Home L 5-2

Oilers vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, and BSSD

TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, and BSSD

