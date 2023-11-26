Darnell Nurse will be in action when the Edmonton Oilers and Anaheim Ducks play at 9:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023. Fancy a bet on Nurse in the Oilers-Ducks matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Darnell Nurse vs. Ducks Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, and BSSD

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +140)

0.5 points (Over odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Nurse Season Stats Insights

Nurse's plus-minus this season, in 22:27 per game on the ice, is -3.

In three of 19 games this year, Nurse has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Nurse has a point in five games this year through 19 games played, but none of those games resulted in a multi-point effort.

Nurse has had an assist twice this year in 19 games played, but did not have multiple assists in either of those games.

Nurse's implied probability to go over his point total is 41.7% based on the odds.

There is a 31.2% chance of Nurse having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Nurse Stats vs. the Ducks

The Ducks are 19th in goals allowed, giving up 65 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-9) ranks 22nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Anaheim 19 Games 4 5 Points 2 3 Goals 2 2 Assists 0

