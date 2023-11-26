Can we expect Derek Ryan lighting the lamp when the Edmonton Oilers play the Anaheim Ducks at 9:00 PM ET on Sunday? To assist you with your bets, check out the stats and trends below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Derek Ryan score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Ryan stats and insights

  • In one of 19 games so far this season, Ryan has scored, and he had more than one goal in that game.
  • He has not faced the Ducks yet this season.
  • Ryan has zero points on the power play.
  • Ryan's shooting percentage is 13.3%, and he averages 0.8 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Ducks defensive stats

  • The Ducks are 19th in goals allowed, conceding 65 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Ducks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.9 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Ryan recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/24/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 12:40 Away W 5-0
11/22/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 11:04 Away L 6-3
11/20/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 11:37 Away L 5-3
11/18/2023 Lightning 2 2 0 10:10 Away L 6-4
11/15/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 10:53 Home W 4-3 OT
11/13/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 13:20 Home W 4-1
11/11/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 11:03 Away W 4-1
11/9/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 7:08 Away L 3-2
11/6/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 8:38 Away L 6-2
11/4/2023 Predators 0 0 0 10:40 Home L 5-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Oilers vs. Ducks game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, November 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, and BSSD
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.