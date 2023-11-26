The Edmonton Oilers, Evan Bouchard among them, meet the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday at 9:00 PM ET, at Rogers Place. Looking to bet on Bouchard's props versus the Ducks? Scroll down for stats and information.

Evan Bouchard vs. Ducks Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, and BSSD

Watch this game on Fubo Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -110)

Bouchard Season Stats Insights

Bouchard's plus-minus this season, in 21:50 per game on the ice, is -7.

Bouchard has a goal in five games this season through 19 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

In 14 of 19 games this season, Bouchard has recorded a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

Bouchard has an assist in 10 of 19 games played this season, including multiple assists three times.

Given his moneyline odds, Bouchard has an implied probability of 52.4% of going over his assist prop bet.

Bouchard Stats vs. the Ducks

The Ducks are 19th in goals allowed, conceding 65 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-9) ranks 22nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Anaheim 19 Games 4 19 Points 4 5 Goals 0 14 Assists 4

