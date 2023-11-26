Will Evander Kane Score a Goal Against the Ducks on November 26?
Can we expect Evander Kane finding the back of the net when the Edmonton Oilers face off with the Anaheim Ducks at 9:00 PM ET on Sunday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the stats and trends below.
Will Evander Kane score a goal against the Ducks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +135 (Bet $10 to win $13.50 if he scores a goal)
Kane stats and insights
- In seven of 19 games this season, Kane has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- This is his first game of the season against the Ducks.
- On the power play he has one goal, plus one assist.
- Kane averages 3.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 14.5%.
Ducks defensive stats
- The Ducks are 19th in goals allowed, giving up 65 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Ducks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.9 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.
Kane recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/24/2023
|Capitals
|1
|1
|0
|16:36
|Away
|W 5-0
|11/22/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|19:07
|Away
|L 6-3
|11/20/2023
|Panthers
|1
|1
|0
|13:30
|Away
|L 5-3
|11/18/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|17:50
|Away
|L 6-4
|11/15/2023
|Kraken
|3
|3
|0
|21:11
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/13/2023
|Islanders
|1
|1
|0
|18:33
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/11/2023
|Kraken
|1
|0
|1
|18:05
|Away
|W 4-1
|11/9/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|17:15
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/6/2023
|Canucks
|1
|0
|1
|16:57
|Away
|L 6-2
|11/4/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|19:49
|Home
|L 5-2
Oilers vs. Ducks game info
- Game Day: Sunday, November 26, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, and BSSD
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
