Can we expect Evander Kane finding the back of the net when the Edmonton Oilers face off with the Anaheim Ducks at 9:00 PM ET on Sunday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the stats and trends below.

Will Evander Kane score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +135 (Bet $10 to win $13.50 if he scores a goal)

Kane stats and insights

In seven of 19 games this season, Kane has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

This is his first game of the season against the Ducks.

On the power play he has one goal, plus one assist.

Kane averages 3.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 14.5%.

Ducks defensive stats

The Ducks are 19th in goals allowed, giving up 65 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Ducks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.9 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.

Kane recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/24/2023 Capitals 1 1 0 16:36 Away W 5-0 11/22/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 19:07 Away L 6-3 11/20/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 13:30 Away L 5-3 11/18/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 17:50 Away L 6-4 11/15/2023 Kraken 3 3 0 21:11 Home W 4-3 OT 11/13/2023 Islanders 1 1 0 18:33 Home W 4-1 11/11/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 18:05 Away W 4-1 11/9/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 17:15 Away L 3-2 11/6/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 16:57 Away L 6-2 11/4/2023 Predators 0 0 0 19:49 Home L 5-2

Oilers vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, and BSSD

