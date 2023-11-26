The Edmonton Oilers, with Evander Kane, are in action Sunday against the Anaheim Ducks at Rogers Place, with the puck dropping at 9:00 PM ET. Does a wager on Kane intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Evander Kane vs. Ducks Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -161)

Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +170)

Kane Season Stats Insights

Kane's plus-minus rating this season, in 18:21 per game on the ice, is -5.

In seven of 19 games this year, Kane has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

In 10 of 19 games this year, Kane has registered a point, and four of those games included multiple points.

Kane has posted an assist in a game six times this season in 19 games played, including multiple assists once.

Kane has an implied probability of 61.7% to go over his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 37% of Kane going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Kane Stats vs. the Ducks

On defense, the Ducks are allowing 65 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 19th in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-9) ranks 22nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Anaheim 19 Games 2 16 Points 1 9 Goals 0 7 Assists 1

