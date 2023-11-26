How to Watch George Washington vs. Delaware on TV or Live Stream - November 26
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 10:18 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The George Washington Revolutionaries (5-1) take on the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (5-1) at 4:30 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023 on FloHoops.
George Washington vs. Delaware Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
- Where: Baha Mar Convention Center in Nassau, Bahamas
- TV: FloHoops
How to Watch Top 25 Games
George Washington Stats Insights
- The Revolutionaries make 45.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.2 percentage points higher than the Fightin' Blue Hens have allowed to their opponents (39.4%).
- In games George Washington shoots higher than 39.4% from the field, it is 5-1 overall.
- The Revolutionaries are the 51st ranked rebounding team in the country, the Fightin' Blue Hens rank 113th.
- The Revolutionaries average 19.3 more points per game (85.3) than the Fightin' Blue Hens give up (66.0).
- George Washington has a 5-1 record when putting up more than 66.0 points.
Delaware Stats Insights
- The Fightin' Blue Hens' 48.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 10.3 percentage points higher than the Revolutionaries have allowed to their opponents (38.3%).
- This season, Delaware has a 5-1 record in games the team collectively shoots above 38.3% from the field.
- The Fightin' Blue Hens are the 113th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Revolutionaries sit at 348th.
- The Fightin' Blue Hens' 77.7 points per game are just 3.9 more points than the 73.8 the Revolutionaries give up to opponents.
- When Delaware gives up fewer than 85.3 points, it is 5-0.
George Washington Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively George Washington played better at home last season, putting up 77.6 points per game, compared to 76.7 per game in away games.
- In home games, the Revolutionaries surrendered 5.8 fewer points per game (74.0) than when playing on the road (79.8).
- When playing at home, George Washington sunk 0.6 more treys per game (7.7) than away from home (7.1). It sported an identical three-point percentage at home compared to when playing on the road (33.8%).
Delaware Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Delaware averaged 71.5 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 67.1.
- The Fightin' Blue Hens conceded 68.0 points per game at home last season, and 73.9 on the road.
- Beyond the arc, Delaware drained fewer 3-pointers on the road (6.5 per game) than at home (6.8) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (30.7%) than at home (33.8%) too.
George Washington Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/18/2023
|New Hampshire
|W 79-67
|Charles E. Smith Athletic Center
|11/24/2023
|Ohio
|W 99-94
|Baha Mar Convention Center
|11/25/2023
|UIC
|L 89-79
|Baha Mar Convention Center
|11/26/2023
|Delaware
|-
|Baha Mar Convention Center
|12/1/2023
|@ South Carolina
|-
|Colonial Life Arena
|12/5/2023
|Navy
|-
|Charles E. Smith Athletic Center
Delaware Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/15/2023
|@ Delaware State
|W 78-67
|Memorial Hall Gym
|11/24/2023
|Brown
|W 67-59
|Baha Mar Convention Center
|11/25/2023
|UNC Greensboro
|L 88-77
|Baha Mar Convention Center
|11/26/2023
|George Washington
|-
|Baha Mar Convention Center
|12/2/2023
|@ Ohio
|-
|Convocation Center Ohio
|12/5/2023
|@ Xavier
|-
|Cintas Center
