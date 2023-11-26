The George Washington Revolutionaries (5-1) take on the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (5-1) at 4:30 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023 on FloHoops.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

George Washington vs. Delaware Game Info

  • When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
  • Where: Baha Mar Convention Center in Nassau, Bahamas
  • TV: FloHoops

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Top 25 Games

George Washington Stats Insights

  • The Revolutionaries make 45.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.2 percentage points higher than the Fightin' Blue Hens have allowed to their opponents (39.4%).
  • In games George Washington shoots higher than 39.4% from the field, it is 5-1 overall.
  • The Revolutionaries are the 51st ranked rebounding team in the country, the Fightin' Blue Hens rank 113th.
  • The Revolutionaries average 19.3 more points per game (85.3) than the Fightin' Blue Hens give up (66.0).
  • George Washington has a 5-1 record when putting up more than 66.0 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Delaware Stats Insights

  • The Fightin' Blue Hens' 48.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 10.3 percentage points higher than the Revolutionaries have allowed to their opponents (38.3%).
  • This season, Delaware has a 5-1 record in games the team collectively shoots above 38.3% from the field.
  • The Fightin' Blue Hens are the 113th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Revolutionaries sit at 348th.
  • The Fightin' Blue Hens' 77.7 points per game are just 3.9 more points than the 73.8 the Revolutionaries give up to opponents.
  • When Delaware gives up fewer than 85.3 points, it is 5-0.

George Washington Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively George Washington played better at home last season, putting up 77.6 points per game, compared to 76.7 per game in away games.
  • In home games, the Revolutionaries surrendered 5.8 fewer points per game (74.0) than when playing on the road (79.8).
  • When playing at home, George Washington sunk 0.6 more treys per game (7.7) than away from home (7.1). It sported an identical three-point percentage at home compared to when playing on the road (33.8%).

Delaware Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Delaware averaged 71.5 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 67.1.
  • The Fightin' Blue Hens conceded 68.0 points per game at home last season, and 73.9 on the road.
  • Beyond the arc, Delaware drained fewer 3-pointers on the road (6.5 per game) than at home (6.8) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (30.7%) than at home (33.8%) too.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

George Washington Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/18/2023 New Hampshire W 79-67 Charles E. Smith Athletic Center
11/24/2023 Ohio W 99-94 Baha Mar Convention Center
11/25/2023 UIC L 89-79 Baha Mar Convention Center
11/26/2023 Delaware - Baha Mar Convention Center
12/1/2023 @ South Carolina - Colonial Life Arena
12/5/2023 Navy - Charles E. Smith Athletic Center

Delaware Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/15/2023 @ Delaware State W 78-67 Memorial Hall Gym
11/24/2023 Brown W 67-59 Baha Mar Convention Center
11/25/2023 UNC Greensboro L 88-77 Baha Mar Convention Center
11/26/2023 George Washington - Baha Mar Convention Center
12/2/2023 @ Ohio - Convocation Center Ohio
12/5/2023 @ Xavier - Cintas Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.