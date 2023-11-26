The George Washington Revolutionaries (5-1) take on the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (5-1) at 4:30 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023 on FloHoops.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

George Washington vs. Delaware Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET Where: Baha Mar Convention Center in Nassau, Bahamas

Baha Mar Convention Center in Nassau, Bahamas TV: FloHoops

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Top 25 Games

George Washington Stats Insights

The Revolutionaries make 45.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.2 percentage points higher than the Fightin' Blue Hens have allowed to their opponents (39.4%).

In games George Washington shoots higher than 39.4% from the field, it is 5-1 overall.

The Revolutionaries are the 51st ranked rebounding team in the country, the Fightin' Blue Hens rank 113th.

The Revolutionaries average 19.3 more points per game (85.3) than the Fightin' Blue Hens give up (66.0).

George Washington has a 5-1 record when putting up more than 66.0 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Delaware Stats Insights

The Fightin' Blue Hens' 48.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 10.3 percentage points higher than the Revolutionaries have allowed to their opponents (38.3%).

This season, Delaware has a 5-1 record in games the team collectively shoots above 38.3% from the field.

The Fightin' Blue Hens are the 113th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Revolutionaries sit at 348th.

The Fightin' Blue Hens' 77.7 points per game are just 3.9 more points than the 73.8 the Revolutionaries give up to opponents.

When Delaware gives up fewer than 85.3 points, it is 5-0.

George Washington Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively George Washington played better at home last season, putting up 77.6 points per game, compared to 76.7 per game in away games.

In home games, the Revolutionaries surrendered 5.8 fewer points per game (74.0) than when playing on the road (79.8).

When playing at home, George Washington sunk 0.6 more treys per game (7.7) than away from home (7.1). It sported an identical three-point percentage at home compared to when playing on the road (33.8%).

Delaware Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Delaware averaged 71.5 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 67.1.

The Fightin' Blue Hens conceded 68.0 points per game at home last season, and 73.9 on the road.

Beyond the arc, Delaware drained fewer 3-pointers on the road (6.5 per game) than at home (6.8) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (30.7%) than at home (33.8%) too.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

George Washington Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/18/2023 New Hampshire W 79-67 Charles E. Smith Athletic Center 11/24/2023 Ohio W 99-94 Baha Mar Convention Center 11/25/2023 UIC L 89-79 Baha Mar Convention Center 11/26/2023 Delaware - Baha Mar Convention Center 12/1/2023 @ South Carolina - Colonial Life Arena 12/5/2023 Navy - Charles E. Smith Athletic Center

Delaware Upcoming Schedule