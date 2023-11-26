Sunday's game between the George Washington Revolutionaries (5-1) and Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (5-1) going head to head at Baha Mar Convention Center has a projected final score of 78-71 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of George Washington, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will start at 4:30 PM ET on November 26.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

George Washington vs. Delaware Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET TV: FloHoops

FloHoops Where: Nassau, Bahamas

Nassau, Bahamas Venue: Baha Mar Convention Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

George Washington vs. Delaware Score Prediction

Prediction: George Washington 78, Delaware 71

Spread & Total Prediction for George Washington vs. Delaware

Computer Predicted Spread: George Washington (-7.6)

George Washington (-7.6) Computer Predicted Total: 148.9

George Washington's record against the spread so far this season is 4-2-0, while Delaware's is 4-1-0. The Revolutionaries have gone over the point total in three games, while Fightin' Blue Hens games have gone over two times.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

George Washington Performance Insights

The Revolutionaries are outscoring opponents by 11.5 points per game with a +69 scoring differential overall. They put up 85.3 points per game (32nd in college basketball) and allow 73.8 per contest (243rd in college basketball).

George Washington wins the rebound battle by 3.3 boards on average. It records 37.8 rebounds per game, which ranks 51st in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 34.5 per outing.

George Washington makes 9.7 three-pointers per game (33rd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 9.3. It shoots 37.7% from deep while its opponents hit 28.0% from long range.

The Revolutionaries rank 131st in college basketball with 97.0 points scored per 100 possessions, and 93rd in college basketball defensively with 84.0 points conceded per 100 possessions.

George Washington has lost the turnover battle by 1.1 turnovers per game, committing 13.8 (295th in college basketball play) while forcing 12.7 (159th in college basketball).

Delaware Performance Insights

The Fightin' Blue Hens' +70 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 11.7 points per game) is a result of putting up 77.7 points per game (139th in college basketball) while giving up 66.0 per contest (87th in college basketball).

Delaware comes out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 4.2 boards. It pulls down 35.2 rebounds per game (113th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 31.0.

Delaware knocks down 8.2 three-pointers per game (109th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.7. It shoots 39.8% from deep, and its opponents shoot 30.1%.

Delaware has committed 10.7 turnovers per game (95th in college basketball) while forcing 10.7 (282nd in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.