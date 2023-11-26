The George Washington Revolutionaries (5-1) face the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (5-1) at 4:30 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023. This clash is available on FloHoops.

George Washington vs. Delaware Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, November 26

Sunday, November 26 Game Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET TV: FloHoops

George Washington Players to Watch

Maximus Edwards: 15.5 PTS, 8.2 REB, 2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

15.5 PTS, 8.2 REB, 2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK James Bishop: 19.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 5.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

19.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 5.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Garrett Johnson: 16 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 0.7 BLK

16 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 0.7 BLK Darren Buchanan Jr.: 13.5 PTS, 5 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.7 BLK

13.5 PTS, 5 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.7 BLK Babatunde Akingbola: 3.5 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0 AST, 0.8 STL, 2.3 BLK

Delaware Players to Watch

George Washington vs. Delaware Stat Comparison

George Washington Rank George Washington AVG Delaware AVG Delaware Rank 32nd 85.3 Points Scored 77.7 139th 243rd 73.8 Points Allowed 66 87th 51st 37.8 Rebounds 35.2 113th 348th 5.5 Off. Rebounds 7.3 296th 33rd 9.7 3pt Made 8.2 109th 212th 12.8 Assists 15.2 86th 295th 13.8 Turnovers 10.7 95th

