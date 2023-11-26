The George Washington Revolutionaries (5-1) face the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (5-1) at 4:30 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023. This clash is available on FloHoops.

George Washington vs. Delaware Game Information

George Washington Players to Watch

  • Maximus Edwards: 15.5 PTS, 8.2 REB, 2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • James Bishop: 19.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 5.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Garrett Johnson: 16 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Darren Buchanan Jr.: 13.5 PTS, 5 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Babatunde Akingbola: 3.5 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0 AST, 0.8 STL, 2.3 BLK

Delaware Players to Watch

George Washington vs. Delaware Stat Comparison

George Washington Rank George Washington AVG Delaware AVG Delaware Rank
32nd 85.3 Points Scored 77.7 139th
243rd 73.8 Points Allowed 66 87th
51st 37.8 Rebounds 35.2 113th
348th 5.5 Off. Rebounds 7.3 296th
33rd 9.7 3pt Made 8.2 109th
212th 12.8 Assists 15.2 86th
295th 13.8 Turnovers 10.7 95th

