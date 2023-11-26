George Washington vs. Delaware November 26 Tickets & Start Time
The George Washington Revolutionaries (5-1) face the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (5-1) at 4:30 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023. This clash is available on FloHoops.
George Washington vs. Delaware Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, November 26
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET
- TV: FloHoops
George Washington Players to Watch
- Maximus Edwards: 15.5 PTS, 8.2 REB, 2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- James Bishop: 19.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 5.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Garrett Johnson: 16 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Darren Buchanan Jr.: 13.5 PTS, 5 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Babatunde Akingbola: 3.5 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0 AST, 0.8 STL, 2.3 BLK
Delaware Players to Watch
George Washington vs. Delaware Stat Comparison
|George Washington Rank
|George Washington AVG
|Delaware AVG
|Delaware Rank
|32nd
|85.3
|Points Scored
|77.7
|139th
|243rd
|73.8
|Points Allowed
|66
|87th
|51st
|37.8
|Rebounds
|35.2
|113th
|348th
|5.5
|Off. Rebounds
|7.3
|296th
|33rd
|9.7
|3pt Made
|8.2
|109th
|212th
|12.8
|Assists
|15.2
|86th
|295th
|13.8
|Turnovers
|10.7
|95th
