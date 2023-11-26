In the upcoming matchup against the Anaheim Ducks, which starts at 9:00 PM ET on Sunday, can we bet on James Hamblin to light the lamp for the Edmonton Oilers? Let's dive into the most relevant stats and trends to determine which player props you should be thinking about.

Will James Hamblin score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Hamblin stats and insights

In one of nine games this season, Hamblin scored -- and it was just the one goal.

This is his first game of the season against the Ducks.

Hamblin has no points on the power play.

Hamblin's shooting percentage is 25.0%, and he averages 0.4 shots per game.

Ducks defensive stats

The Ducks are 19th in goals allowed, conceding 65 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Ducks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 18.9 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.

Oilers vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, and BSSD

ESPN+, BSSC, and BSSD Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

