Will Jason Dickinson Score a Goal Against the Blues on November 26?
On Sunday at 2:00 PM ET, the Chicago Blackhawks go head to head against the St. Louis Blues. Is Jason Dickinson going to find the back of the net in this contest? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Jason Dickinson score a goal against the Blues?
Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)
Dickinson stats and insights
- Dickinson has scored in four of 18 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- He has not faced the Blues yet this season.
- Dickinson has no points on the power play.
- He takes 1.4 shots per game, and converts 23.1% of them.
Blues defensive stats
- The Blues have conceded 59 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 14th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 17.4 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.
Dickinson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/24/2023
|Maple Leafs
|3
|3
|0
|17:17
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/22/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|1
|0
|14:05
|Away
|L 7-3
|11/19/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|11:42
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/18/2023
|Predators
|1
|0
|1
|12:30
|Away
|L 4-2
|11/16/2023
|Lightning
|1
|0
|1
|14:11
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/12/2023
|Panthers
|1
|1
|0
|14:08
|Away
|L 4-3
|11/9/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|16:45
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/5/2023
|Devils
|1
|0
|1
|14:58
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/4/2023
|Panthers
|1
|0
|1
|16:48
|Home
|W 5-2
|10/30/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|15:15
|Away
|L 8-1
Blackhawks vs. Blues game info
- Game Day: Sunday, November 26, 2023
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSMW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
