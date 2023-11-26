The Coppin State Eagles (0-6) will look to snap a six-game losing stretch when visiting the La Salle Explorers (4-1) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Tom Gola Arena. This contest is at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

La Salle vs. Coppin State Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Tom Gola Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Tom Gola Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

La Salle Stats Insights

The Explorers are shooting 44.8% from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points lower than the 46.8% the Eagles allow to opponents.

La Salle has a 2-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.8% from the field.

The Eagles are the 363rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Explorers sit at 359th.

The 72.0 points per game the Explorers put up are only 0.5 more points than the Eagles allow (71.5).

La Salle has a 2-0 record when scoring more than 71.5 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Coppin State Stats Insights

The Eagles are shooting 33.8% from the field, 12.6% lower than the 46.4% the Explorers' opponents have shot this season.

The Eagles are the 363rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Explorers sit at 357th.

The Eagles' 49.8 points per game are 23.2 fewer points than the 73.0 the Explorers give up to opponents.

When Coppin State gives up fewer than 72.0 points, it is 0-3.

La Salle Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively, La Salle averaged 68.9 points per game in home games last year, compared to 71.6 points per game on the road.

In 2022-23, the Explorers gave up 70.4 points per game in home games. On the road, they allowed 77.2.

La Salle drained 6.6 threes per game with a 33.0% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 2.1 fewer threes and 3.6% points worse than it averaged when playing on the road (8.7, 36.6%).

Coppin State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Coppin State scored 1.2 more points per game at home (73.3) than away (72.1).

In 2022-23, the Eagles allowed 6.5 fewer points per game at home (79.1) than away (85.6).

Beyond the arc, Coppin State drained more triples on the road (8.5 per game) than at home (8.3) last season, and put up a higher percentage away (34.4%) than at home (32.9%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

La Salle Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/14/2023 Bucknell W 69-57 Tom Gola Arena 11/18/2023 Southern Indiana W 79-78 Tom Gola Arena 11/21/2023 @ Duke L 95-66 Cameron Indoor Stadium 11/26/2023 Coppin State - Tom Gola Arena 11/29/2023 @ Temple - Liacouras Center 12/6/2023 Loyola (MD) - Tom Gola Arena

Coppin State Upcoming Schedule