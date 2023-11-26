The Coppin State Eagles (0-6) will look to snap a six-game losing stretch when visiting the La Salle Explorers (4-1) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Tom Gola Arena. This contest is at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

La Salle vs. Coppin State Game Info

  • When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: Tom Gola Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  • TV: ESPN+
La Salle Stats Insights

  • The Explorers are shooting 44.8% from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points lower than the 46.8% the Eagles allow to opponents.
  • La Salle has a 2-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.8% from the field.
  • The Eagles are the 363rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Explorers sit at 359th.
  • The 72.0 points per game the Explorers put up are only 0.5 more points than the Eagles allow (71.5).
  • La Salle has a 2-0 record when scoring more than 71.5 points.

Coppin State Stats Insights

  • The Eagles are shooting 33.8% from the field, 12.6% lower than the 46.4% the Explorers' opponents have shot this season.
  • The Eagles are the 363rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Explorers sit at 357th.
  • The Eagles' 49.8 points per game are 23.2 fewer points than the 73.0 the Explorers give up to opponents.
  • When Coppin State gives up fewer than 72.0 points, it is 0-3.

La Salle Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively, La Salle averaged 68.9 points per game in home games last year, compared to 71.6 points per game on the road.
  • In 2022-23, the Explorers gave up 70.4 points per game in home games. On the road, they allowed 77.2.
  • La Salle drained 6.6 threes per game with a 33.0% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 2.1 fewer threes and 3.6% points worse than it averaged when playing on the road (8.7, 36.6%).

Coppin State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, Coppin State scored 1.2 more points per game at home (73.3) than away (72.1).
  • In 2022-23, the Eagles allowed 6.5 fewer points per game at home (79.1) than away (85.6).
  • Beyond the arc, Coppin State drained more triples on the road (8.5 per game) than at home (8.3) last season, and put up a higher percentage away (34.4%) than at home (32.9%).

La Salle Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/14/2023 Bucknell W 69-57 Tom Gola Arena
11/18/2023 Southern Indiana W 79-78 Tom Gola Arena
11/21/2023 @ Duke L 95-66 Cameron Indoor Stadium
11/26/2023 Coppin State - Tom Gola Arena
11/29/2023 @ Temple - Liacouras Center
12/6/2023 Loyola (MD) - Tom Gola Arena

Coppin State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/15/2023 @ Louisville L 61-41 KFC Yum! Center
11/17/2023 @ Miami (OH) L 76-48 Millett Hall
11/18/2023 Eastern Illinois L 48-46 Millett Hall
11/26/2023 @ La Salle - Tom Gola Arena
11/30/2023 UMBC - Physical Education Complex
12/3/2023 @ Navy - Navy Alumni Hall

