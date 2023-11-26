How to Watch La Salle vs. Coppin State on TV or Live Stream - November 26
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 6:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Coppin State Eagles (0-6) will look to snap a six-game losing stretch when visiting the La Salle Explorers (4-1) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Tom Gola Arena. This contest is at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
La Salle vs. Coppin State Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Tom Gola Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
La Salle Stats Insights
- The Explorers are shooting 44.8% from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points lower than the 46.8% the Eagles allow to opponents.
- La Salle has a 2-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.8% from the field.
- The Eagles are the 363rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Explorers sit at 359th.
- The 72.0 points per game the Explorers put up are only 0.5 more points than the Eagles allow (71.5).
- La Salle has a 2-0 record when scoring more than 71.5 points.
Coppin State Stats Insights
- The Eagles are shooting 33.8% from the field, 12.6% lower than the 46.4% the Explorers' opponents have shot this season.
- The Eagles are the 363rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Explorers sit at 357th.
- The Eagles' 49.8 points per game are 23.2 fewer points than the 73.0 the Explorers give up to opponents.
- When Coppin State gives up fewer than 72.0 points, it is 0-3.
La Salle Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively, La Salle averaged 68.9 points per game in home games last year, compared to 71.6 points per game on the road.
- In 2022-23, the Explorers gave up 70.4 points per game in home games. On the road, they allowed 77.2.
- La Salle drained 6.6 threes per game with a 33.0% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 2.1 fewer threes and 3.6% points worse than it averaged when playing on the road (8.7, 36.6%).
Coppin State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, Coppin State scored 1.2 more points per game at home (73.3) than away (72.1).
- In 2022-23, the Eagles allowed 6.5 fewer points per game at home (79.1) than away (85.6).
- Beyond the arc, Coppin State drained more triples on the road (8.5 per game) than at home (8.3) last season, and put up a higher percentage away (34.4%) than at home (32.9%).
La Salle Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/14/2023
|Bucknell
|W 69-57
|Tom Gola Arena
|11/18/2023
|Southern Indiana
|W 79-78
|Tom Gola Arena
|11/21/2023
|@ Duke
|L 95-66
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
|11/26/2023
|Coppin State
|-
|Tom Gola Arena
|11/29/2023
|@ Temple
|-
|Liacouras Center
|12/6/2023
|Loyola (MD)
|-
|Tom Gola Arena
Coppin State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/15/2023
|@ Louisville
|L 61-41
|KFC Yum! Center
|11/17/2023
|@ Miami (OH)
|L 76-48
|Millett Hall
|11/18/2023
|Eastern Illinois
|L 48-46
|Millett Hall
|11/26/2023
|@ La Salle
|-
|Tom Gola Arena
|11/30/2023
|UMBC
|-
|Physical Education Complex
|12/3/2023
|@ Navy
|-
|Navy Alumni Hall
