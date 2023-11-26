Sunday's game that pits the La Salle Explorers (4-1) versus the Coppin State Eagles (0-6) at Tom Gola Arena has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 77-56 in favor of La Salle, who is heavy favorites by our model. Game time is at 1:00 PM ET on November 26.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

La Salle vs. Coppin State Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Tom Gola Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

La Salle vs. Coppin State Score Prediction

Prediction: La Salle 77, Coppin State 56

Spread & Total Prediction for La Salle vs. Coppin State

Computer Predicted Spread: La Salle (-20.4)

La Salle (-20.4) Computer Predicted Total: 133.2

La Salle has put together a 3-2-0 record against the spread this season, while Coppin State is 2-4-0. The Explorers have hit the over in three games, while Eagles games have gone over one time.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

La Salle Performance Insights

The Explorers have a -5 scoring differential, putting up 72.0 points per game (235th in college basketball) and giving up 73.0 (228th in college basketball).

La Salle falls short in the rebound battle by an average of 9.2 boards. It is pulling down 25.0 rebounds per game (358th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 34.2 per contest.

La Salle hits 7.2 three-pointers per game (199th in college basketball) at a 33.6% rate (161st in college basketball), compared to the 7.4 its opponents make while shooting 35.6% from beyond the arc.

The Explorers' 96.0 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 153rd in college basketball, and the 97.3 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 313th in college basketball.

La Salle has committed 8.4 turnovers per game (21st in college basketball action), 2.6 fewer than the 11.0 it forces on average (268th in college basketball).

Coppin State Performance Insights

The Eagles have a -130 scoring differential, falling short by 21.7 points per game. They're putting up 49.8 points per game, 362nd in college basketball, and are giving up 71.5 per contest to rank 194th in college basketball.

Coppin State loses the rebound battle by 15.8 boards on average. It records 23.2 rebounds per game, 361st in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 39.0.

Coppin State connects on 4.5 fewer threes per game than the opposition, 3.8 (353rd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 8.3.

Coppin State has committed 14.0 turnovers per game (299th in college basketball), 1.2 fewer than the 15.2 it forces (49th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.