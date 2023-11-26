La Salle vs. Coppin State November 26 Tickets & Start Time
The Coppin State Eagles (0-3) meet the La Salle Explorers (2-0) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Tom Gola Arena. This clash will start at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
La Salle vs. Coppin State Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, November 26
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
La Salle Top Players (2022-23)
- Khalil Brantley: 14.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Fousseyni Drame: 8.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Jhamir Brickus: 9.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Josh Nickelberry: 10.9 PTS, 2.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Hassan Drame: 6.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
Coppin State Top Players (2022-23)
- Sam Sessoms: 20.5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 5.0 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Nendah Tarke: 12.5 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Justin Steers: 8.6 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Mike Hood: 9.7 PTS, 2.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Kam'Ron Cunningham: 6.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
La Salle vs. Coppin State Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|La Salle Rank
|La Salle AVG
|Coppin State AVG
|Coppin State Rank
|216th
|69.8
|Points Scored
|72.0
|169th
|254th
|72.6
|Points Allowed
|83.2
|362nd
|144th
|32.3
|Rebounds
|27.6
|354th
|91st
|9.5
|Off. Rebounds
|5.3
|358th
|192nd
|7.3
|3pt Made
|8.4
|66th
|268th
|12.0
|Assists
|11.3
|313th
|200th
|12.0
|Turnovers
|14.3
|340th
