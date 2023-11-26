The Coppin State Eagles (0-3) meet the La Salle Explorers (2-0) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Tom Gola Arena. This clash will start at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

La Salle vs. Coppin State Game Information

La Salle Top Players (2022-23)

Khalil Brantley: 14.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

14.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Fousseyni Drame: 8.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.8 BLK

8.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.8 BLK Jhamir Brickus: 9.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Josh Nickelberry: 10.9 PTS, 2.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

10.9 PTS, 2.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK Hassan Drame: 6.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK

Coppin State Top Players (2022-23)

Sam Sessoms: 20.5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 5.0 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

20.5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 5.0 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.1 BLK Nendah Tarke: 12.5 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

12.5 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.4 BLK Justin Steers: 8.6 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.0 BLK

8.6 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.0 BLK Mike Hood: 9.7 PTS, 2.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

9.7 PTS, 2.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK Kam'Ron Cunningham: 6.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

La Salle vs. Coppin State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

La Salle Rank La Salle AVG Coppin State AVG Coppin State Rank 216th 69.8 Points Scored 72.0 169th 254th 72.6 Points Allowed 83.2 362nd 144th 32.3 Rebounds 27.6 354th 91st 9.5 Off. Rebounds 5.3 358th 192nd 7.3 3pt Made 8.4 66th 268th 12.0 Assists 11.3 313th 200th 12.0 Turnovers 14.3 340th

