The Coppin State Eagles (0-6) are big, 20.5-point underdogs as they look to turn around a six-game losing streak when they visit the La Salle Explorers (4-1) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Tom Gola Arena. The matchup airs at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has a point total of 135.5.

La Salle vs. Coppin State Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Tom Gola Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under La Salle -20.5 135.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

La Salle vs Coppin State Betting Records & Stats

The Explorers have gone 3-2-0 ATS this season.

La Salle has not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -3000.

The implied probability of a win from the Explorers, based on the moneyline, is 96.8%.

Coppin State is 2-4-0 against the spread this year.

The Eagles have played as an underdog of +1300 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Coppin State has a 7.1% chance of pulling out a win.

La Salle vs. Coppin State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 135.5 % of Games Over 135.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total La Salle 3 60% 72.0 121.8 73.0 144.5 139.9 Coppin State 1 16.7% 49.8 121.8 71.5 144.5 139

Additional La Salle vs Coppin State Insights & Trends

The Explorers score only 0.5 more points per game (72.0) than the Eagles give up (71.5).

When La Salle scores more than 71.5 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Eagles score an average of 49.8 points per game, 23.2 fewer points than the 73.0 the Explorers give up.

La Salle vs. Coppin State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 20.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) La Salle 3-2-0 0-0 3-2-0 Coppin State 2-4-0 0-1 1-5-0

La Salle vs. Coppin State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

La Salle Coppin State 8-8 Home Record 4-6 5-8 Away Record 5-16 7-8-0 Home ATS Record 3-6-0 9-3-0 Away ATS Record 7-11-0 68.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 73.3 71.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 72.1 6-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 3-6-0 9-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 12-6-0

