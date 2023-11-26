Will Leon Draisaitl Score a Goal Against the Ducks on November 26?
When the Edmonton Oilers face off against the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday at 9:00 PM ET, will Leon Draisaitl light the lamp? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.
Will Leon Draisaitl score a goal against the Ducks?
Odds to score a goal this game: -105 (Bet $10.50 to win $10 if he scores a goal)
Draisaitl stats and insights
- Draisaitl has scored in six of 19 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.
- This is his first game of the season against the Ducks.
- He has five goals on the power play, and also six assists.
- He takes 3.2 shots per game, and converts 13.3% of them.
Ducks defensive stats
- On defense, the Ducks are giving up 65 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 19th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Ducks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 18.9 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.
Draisaitl recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/24/2023
|Capitals
|3
|2
|1
|17:01
|Away
|W 5-0
|11/22/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|0
|1
|19:48
|Away
|L 6-3
|11/20/2023
|Panthers
|1
|0
|1
|25:17
|Away
|L 5-3
|11/18/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|23:15
|Away
|L 6-4
|11/15/2023
|Kraken
|2
|0
|2
|22:58
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/13/2023
|Islanders
|4
|1
|3
|18:59
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/11/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|20:52
|Away
|W 4-1
|11/9/2023
|Sharks
|1
|0
|1
|23:36
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/6/2023
|Canucks
|1
|1
|0
|15:41
|Away
|L 6-2
|11/4/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|20:01
|Home
|L 5-2
Oilers vs. Ducks game info
- Game Day: Sunday, November 26, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, and BSSD
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
