Leon Draisaitl and the Edmonton Oilers will face the Anaheim Ducks at 9:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023. Looking to wager on Draisaitl's props? Here is some information to help you.

Leon Draisaitl vs. Ducks Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, and BSSD

Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +120)

1.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -149)

Draisaitl Season Stats Insights

Draisaitl has averaged 21:43 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -4).

Draisaitl has scored a goal in a game six times this season over 19 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

Draisaitl has a point in 13 games this year (out of 19), including multiple points eight times.

Draisaitl has an assist in 11 of 19 games this year, with multiple assists on six occasions.

The implied probability is 45.5% that Draisaitl hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Draisaitl going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 59.8%.

Draisaitl Stats vs. the Ducks

The Ducks have given up 65 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 19th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 22nd-ranked goal differential (-9).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Anaheim 19 Games 4 26 Points 6 8 Goals 4 18 Assists 2

