How to Watch Long Beach State vs. Montana State on TV or Live Stream - November 26
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 9:18 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Long Beach State Beach (3-4) take on the Montana State Bobcats (3-2) at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023 on ESPN+.
Long Beach State vs. Montana State Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Worthington Arena in Bozeman, Montana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Top 25 Games
Long Beach State Stats Insights
- This season, the Beach have a 46.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.4% higher than the 43.8% of shots the Bobcats' opponents have hit.
- In games Long Beach State shoots higher than 43.8% from the field, it is 3-2 overall.
- The Bobcats are the 352nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Beach sit at 237th.
- The Beach put up 13.1 more points per game (76.3) than the Bobcats allow (63.2).
- Long Beach State is 3-3 when scoring more than 63.2 points.
Montana State Stats Insights
- This season, Montana State has a 2-1 record in games the team collectively shoots above 44.6% from the field.
- The Beach are the rebounding team in the nation, the Bobcats rank 347th.
- The Bobcats average 7.9 fewer points per game (71.2) than the Beach give up (79.1).
- Montana State has a 3-2 record when giving up fewer than 76.3 points.
Long Beach State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Long Beach State was worse in home games last season, averaging 77.1 points per game, compared to 78.3 per game on the road.
- Defensively the Beach played better at home last season, ceding 68.9 points per game, compared to 80.4 on the road.
- Long Beach State averaged 4.2 three-pointers per game with a 28.2% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which was 0.3 fewer threes and 2% points worse than it averaged in away games (4.5, 30.2%).
Montana State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Montana State scored 82.2 points per game last season, 13.1 more than it averaged away (69.1).
- The Bobcats conceded 63.2 points per game at home last season, and 67.7 away.
- At home, Montana State made 7.8 3-pointers per game last season, 2.7 more than it averaged on the road (5.1). Montana State's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (37.6%) than on the road (30.9%).
Long Beach State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/20/2023
|Illinois State
|L 61-52
|Hertz Arena
|11/21/2023
|Iona
|W 80-76
|Hertz Arena
|11/22/2023
|Louisiana
|L 92-82
|Hertz Arena
|11/26/2023
|@ Montana State
|-
|Worthington Arena
|12/2/2023
|Sacramento State
|-
|Walter Pyramid
|12/6/2023
|Life Pacific
|-
|Walter Pyramid
Montana State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/16/2023
|@ Cal
|W 63-60
|Haas Pavilion
|11/20/2023
|Green Bay
|L 54-53
|Worthington Arena
|11/22/2023
|UC Riverside
|W 69-68
|Worthington Arena
|11/26/2023
|Long Beach State
|-
|Worthington Arena
|11/30/2023
|Rocky Mountain
|-
|Worthington Arena
|12/5/2023
|@ Washington
|-
|Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion
