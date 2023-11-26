The Long Beach State Beach (3-4) take on the Montana State Bobcats (3-2) at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023 on ESPN+.

Long Beach State vs. Montana State Game Info

  • When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Worthington Arena in Bozeman, Montana
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Long Beach State Stats Insights

  • This season, the Beach have a 46.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.4% higher than the 43.8% of shots the Bobcats' opponents have hit.
  • In games Long Beach State shoots higher than 43.8% from the field, it is 3-2 overall.
  • The Bobcats are the 352nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Beach sit at 237th.
  • The Beach put up 13.1 more points per game (76.3) than the Bobcats allow (63.2).
  • Long Beach State is 3-3 when scoring more than 63.2 points.

Montana State Stats Insights

  • This season, Montana State has a 2-1 record in games the team collectively shoots above 44.6% from the field.
  • The Beach are the rebounding team in the nation, the Bobcats rank 347th.
  • The Bobcats average 7.9 fewer points per game (71.2) than the Beach give up (79.1).
  • Montana State has a 3-2 record when giving up fewer than 76.3 points.

Long Beach State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively Long Beach State was worse in home games last season, averaging 77.1 points per game, compared to 78.3 per game on the road.
  • Defensively the Beach played better at home last season, ceding 68.9 points per game, compared to 80.4 on the road.
  • Long Beach State averaged 4.2 three-pointers per game with a 28.2% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which was 0.3 fewer threes and 2% points worse than it averaged in away games (4.5, 30.2%).

Montana State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Montana State scored 82.2 points per game last season, 13.1 more than it averaged away (69.1).
  • The Bobcats conceded 63.2 points per game at home last season, and 67.7 away.
  • At home, Montana State made 7.8 3-pointers per game last season, 2.7 more than it averaged on the road (5.1). Montana State's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (37.6%) than on the road (30.9%).

Long Beach State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/20/2023 Illinois State L 61-52 Hertz Arena
11/21/2023 Iona W 80-76 Hertz Arena
11/22/2023 Louisiana L 92-82 Hertz Arena
11/26/2023 @ Montana State - Worthington Arena
12/2/2023 Sacramento State - Walter Pyramid
12/6/2023 Life Pacific - Walter Pyramid

Montana State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/16/2023 @ Cal W 63-60 Haas Pavilion
11/20/2023 Green Bay L 54-53 Worthington Arena
11/22/2023 UC Riverside W 69-68 Worthington Arena
11/26/2023 Long Beach State - Worthington Arena
11/30/2023 Rocky Mountain - Worthington Arena
12/5/2023 @ Washington - Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion

