The Long Beach State Beach (3-4) take on the Montana State Bobcats (3-2) at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023 on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Long Beach State vs. Montana State Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Worthington Arena in Bozeman, Montana

Worthington Arena in Bozeman, Montana TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Long Beach State Stats Insights

This season, the Beach have a 46.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.4% higher than the 43.8% of shots the Bobcats' opponents have hit.

In games Long Beach State shoots higher than 43.8% from the field, it is 3-2 overall.

The Bobcats are the 352nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Beach sit at 237th.

The Beach put up 13.1 more points per game (76.3) than the Bobcats allow (63.2).

Long Beach State is 3-3 when scoring more than 63.2 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Montana State Stats Insights

This season, Montana State has a 2-1 record in games the team collectively shoots above 44.6% from the field.

The Beach are the rebounding team in the nation, the Bobcats rank 347th.

The Bobcats average 7.9 fewer points per game (71.2) than the Beach give up (79.1).

Montana State has a 3-2 record when giving up fewer than 76.3 points.

Long Beach State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Long Beach State was worse in home games last season, averaging 77.1 points per game, compared to 78.3 per game on the road.

Defensively the Beach played better at home last season, ceding 68.9 points per game, compared to 80.4 on the road.

Long Beach State averaged 4.2 three-pointers per game with a 28.2% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which was 0.3 fewer threes and 2% points worse than it averaged in away games (4.5, 30.2%).

Montana State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Montana State scored 82.2 points per game last season, 13.1 more than it averaged away (69.1).

The Bobcats conceded 63.2 points per game at home last season, and 67.7 away.

At home, Montana State made 7.8 3-pointers per game last season, 2.7 more than it averaged on the road (5.1). Montana State's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (37.6%) than on the road (30.9%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Long Beach State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/20/2023 Illinois State L 61-52 Hertz Arena 11/21/2023 Iona W 80-76 Hertz Arena 11/22/2023 Louisiana L 92-82 Hertz Arena 11/26/2023 @ Montana State - Worthington Arena 12/2/2023 Sacramento State - Walter Pyramid 12/6/2023 Life Pacific - Walter Pyramid

Montana State Upcoming Schedule