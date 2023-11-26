The Long Beach State Beach (3-4) take the court against the Montana State Bobcats (3-2) at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023 on ESPN+.

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Long Beach State vs. Montana State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Long Beach State vs. Montana State Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Worthington Arena in Bozeman, Montana

Worthington Arena in Bozeman, Montana How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Long Beach State vs. Montana State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Long Beach State Moneyline Montana State Moneyline BetMGM Long Beach State (-3.5) 145.5 -165 +140 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Long Beach State (-3.5) 145.5 -172 +140 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Long Beach State vs. Montana State Betting Trends

Long Beach State has put together a 3-3-0 ATS record so far this year.

A total of four out of the Beach's six games this season have hit the over.

Montana State has won two games against the spread this season.

Games featuring the Bobcats have hit the over just once this season.

