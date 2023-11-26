Sunday's game between the Montana State Bobcats (3-2) and the Long Beach State Beach (3-4) at Worthington Arena should be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 72-69, with Montana State securing the victory. Tipoff is at 4:00 PM ET on November 26.

According to our computer prediction, Montana State is projected to cover the point spread (3.5) versus Long Beach State. The two sides are expected to come in below the 145.5 over/under.

Long Beach State vs. Montana State Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Long Beach State vs. Montana State Score Prediction

Prediction: Montana State 72, Long Beach State 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Long Beach State vs. Montana State

Pick ATS: Montana State (+3.5)



Montana State (+3.5) Pick OU: Under (145.5)



Long Beach State has put together a 3-3-0 record against the spread this season, while Montana State is 2-2-0. A total of four out of the Beach's games this season have gone over the point total, and one of the Bobcats' games have gone over. The two teams average 147.5 points per game, two more points than this matchup's total.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Long Beach State Performance Insights

The Beach have been outscored by 2.8 points per game (scoring 76.3 points per game to rank 167th in college basketball while allowing 79.1 per outing to rank 318th in college basketball) and have a -20 scoring differential overall.

Long Beach State ranks 237th in college basketball at 32.1 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 32.3 its opponents average.

Long Beach State hits 6.1 three-pointers per game (279th in college basketball), 3.2 fewer than its opponents (9.3). It is shooting 34.1% from beyond the arc (142nd in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 33.2%.

The Beach average 90.4 points per 100 possessions on offense (257th in college basketball), and give up 93.8 points per 100 possessions (262nd in college basketball).

Long Beach State has committed 14.9 turnovers per game (339th in college basketball action) while forcing 14.3 (71st in college basketball).

Montana State Performance Insights

The Bobcats' +40 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 8.0 points per game) is a result of putting up 71.2 points per game (249th in college basketball) while allowing 63.2 per outing (44th in college basketball).

Montana State loses the rebound battle by 8.6 boards on average. It collects 26.8 rebounds per game, 352nd in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 35.4.

Montana State hits 8.4 three-pointers per game (100th in college basketball) at a 30.9% rate (247th in college basketball), compared to the 5.0 per game its opponents make, at a 28.4% rate.

Montana State has committed 8.8 fewer turnovers than its opponents, averaging 8.6 (20th in college basketball) while forcing 17.4 (10th in college basketball).

