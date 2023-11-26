Long Beach State vs. Montana State November 26 Tickets & Start Time
The Montana State Bobcats (3-2) play the Long Beach State Beach (3-4) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Worthington Arena. This contest will start at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Long Beach State vs. Montana State Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, November 26
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Long Beach State (-3.5)
- Total: 145.5
- TV: ESPN+
Long Beach State Players to Watch
- Aboubacar Traore: 12.9 PTS, 6.9 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.9 STL, 2.1 BLK
- Marcus Tsohonis: 16.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK
- Lassina Traore: 10.1 PTS, 9.1 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Jadon Jones: 10.6 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.7 BLK
- AJ George: 8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK
Montana State Players to Watch
Long Beach State vs. Montana State Stat Comparison
|Long Beach State Rank
|Long Beach State AVG
|Montana State AVG
|Montana State Rank
|167th
|76.3
|Points Scored
|71.2
|249th
|318th
|79.1
|Points Allowed
|63.2
|44th
|237th
|32.1
|Rebounds
|26.8
|352nd
|134th
|9.9
|Off. Rebounds
|5.6
|347th
|278th
|6.1
|3pt Made
|8.4
|99th
|206th
|12.9
|Assists
|12.4
|233rd
|339th
|14.9
|Turnovers
|8.6
|20th
