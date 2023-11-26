The Montana State Bobcats (3-2) play the Long Beach State Beach (3-4) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Worthington Arena. This contest will start at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Long Beach State vs. Montana State Game Information

Long Beach State Players to Watch

Aboubacar Traore: 12.9 PTS, 6.9 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.9 STL, 2.1 BLK

12.9 PTS, 6.9 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.9 STL, 2.1 BLK Marcus Tsohonis: 16.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK

16.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK Lassina Traore: 10.1 PTS, 9.1 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK

10.1 PTS, 9.1 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK Jadon Jones: 10.6 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.7 BLK

10.6 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.7 BLK AJ George: 8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK

Montana State Players to Watch

Long Beach State vs. Montana State Stat Comparison

Long Beach State Rank Long Beach State AVG Montana State AVG Montana State Rank 167th 76.3 Points Scored 71.2 249th 318th 79.1 Points Allowed 63.2 44th 237th 32.1 Rebounds 26.8 352nd 134th 9.9 Off. Rebounds 5.6 347th 278th 6.1 3pt Made 8.4 99th 206th 12.9 Assists 12.4 233rd 339th 14.9 Turnovers 8.6 20th

