The Long Beach State Beach (3-4) hit the court against the Montana State Bobcats (3-2) as 3.5-point favorites on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup's over/under is 143.5.

Long Beach State vs. Montana State Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023
Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

TV: ESPN+
Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Bozeman, Montana

Bozeman, Montana Venue: Worthington Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Long Beach State -3.5 143.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Long Beach State vs Montana State Betting Records & Stats

The Beach have a 3-3-0 record against the spread this season.

This season, Long Beach State has won one of its three games when favored by at least -175 on the moneyline.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 63.6% chance of a victory for the Beach.

Montana State has covered the spread twice in four opportunities this year.

The Bobcats have been listed as an underdog of +145 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Montana State has a 40.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Long Beach State vs. Montana State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 143.5 % of Games Over 143.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Long Beach State 5 83.3% 76.3 147.5 79.1 142.3 152.5 Montana State 0 0% 71.2 147.5 63.2 142.3 139.3

Additional Long Beach State vs Montana State Insights & Trends

The Beach score 13.1 more points per game (76.3) than the Bobcats allow (63.2).

Long Beach State has a 3-2 record against the spread and a 3-3 record overall when scoring more than 63.2 points.

The Bobcats put up an average of 71.2 points per game, 7.9 fewer points than the 79.1 the Beach give up.

Long Beach State vs. Montana State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Long Beach State 3-3-0 0-3 4-2-0 Montana State 2-2-0 2-0 1-3-0

Long Beach State vs. Montana State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Long Beach State Montana State 9-5 Home Record 12-1 6-9 Away Record 10-5 4-7-0 Home ATS Record 7-4-0 7-7-0 Away ATS Record 10-4-0 77.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 82.2 78.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.1 3-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-7-0 11-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-8-0

