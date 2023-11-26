Will Mattias Ekholm Score a Goal Against the Ducks on November 26?
Can we expect Mattias Ekholm lighting the lamp when the Edmonton Oilers clash with the Anaheim Ducks at 9:00 PM ET on Sunday? To assist you with your bets, check out the stats and trends below.
Will Mattias Ekholm score a goal against the Ducks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)
Ekholm stats and insights
- Ekholm has scored in two of 18 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Ducks.
- Ekholm has picked up one goal and one assist on the power play.
- He takes 2.1 shots per game, and converts 5.0% of them.
Ducks defensive stats
- The Ducks have given up 65 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 19th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Ducks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.9 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.
Ekholm recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/24/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|18:25
|Away
|W 5-0
|11/22/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|1
|0
|22:31
|Away
|L 6-3
|11/20/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|18:37
|Away
|L 5-3
|11/18/2023
|Lightning
|1
|0
|1
|20:12
|Away
|L 6-4
|11/15/2023
|Kraken
|1
|0
|1
|22:37
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/13/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|21:19
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/11/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|20:01
|Away
|W 4-1
|11/9/2023
|Sharks
|1
|0
|1
|23:02
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/6/2023
|Canucks
|1
|1
|0
|21:47
|Away
|L 6-2
|11/4/2023
|Predators
|1
|0
|1
|20:28
|Home
|L 5-2
Oilers vs. Ducks game info
- Game Day: Sunday, November 26, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, and BSSD
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
