Can we expect Mattias Ekholm lighting the lamp when the Edmonton Oilers clash with the Anaheim Ducks at 9:00 PM ET on Sunday? To assist you with your bets, check out the stats and trends below.

Will Mattias Ekholm score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Ekholm stats and insights

  • Ekholm has scored in two of 18 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • This is his first matchup of the season versus the Ducks.
  • Ekholm has picked up one goal and one assist on the power play.
  • He takes 2.1 shots per game, and converts 5.0% of them.

Ducks defensive stats

  • The Ducks have given up 65 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 19th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Ducks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.9 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.

Ekholm recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/24/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 18:25 Away W 5-0
11/22/2023 Hurricanes 1 1 0 22:31 Away L 6-3
11/20/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 18:37 Away L 5-3
11/18/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 20:12 Away L 6-4
11/15/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 22:37 Home W 4-3 OT
11/13/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 21:19 Home W 4-1
11/11/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 20:01 Away W 4-1
11/9/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 23:02 Away L 3-2
11/6/2023 Canucks 1 1 0 21:47 Away L 6-2
11/4/2023 Predators 1 0 1 20:28 Home L 5-2

Oilers vs. Ducks game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, November 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, and BSSD
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

