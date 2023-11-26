In the upcoming matchup versus the Anaheim Ducks, which starts at 9:00 PM ET on Sunday, can we expect Mattias Janmark to light the lamp for the Edmonton Oilers? Let's dig into the most relevant numbers and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be considering.

Will Mattias Janmark score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Janmark stats and insights

Janmark is yet to score through nine games this season.

This is his first game of the season against the Ducks.

Janmark has zero points on the power play.

Ducks defensive stats

On defense, the Ducks are giving up 65 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 19th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Ducks have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 18.9 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.

Janmark recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/24/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 10:45 Away W 5-0 11/22/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 11:00 Away L 6-3 10/26/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 13:26 Home L 3-0 10/24/2023 Wild 0 0 0 17:42 Away L 7-4 10/21/2023 Jets 0 0 0 15:24 Home L 3-2 OT 10/19/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 11:54 Away L 4-1 10/17/2023 Predators 0 0 0 14:51 Away W 6-1 10/14/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 7:51 Home L 4-3 10/11/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 10:27 Away L 8-1

Oilers vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, and BSSD

ESPN+, BSSC, and BSSD Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

