Will Mattias Janmark Score a Goal Against the Ducks on November 26?
In the upcoming matchup versus the Anaheim Ducks, which starts at 9:00 PM ET on Sunday, can we expect Mattias Janmark to light the lamp for the Edmonton Oilers? Let's dig into the most relevant numbers and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be considering.
Will Mattias Janmark score a goal against the Ducks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)
Janmark stats and insights
- Janmark is yet to score through nine games this season.
- This is his first game of the season against the Ducks.
- Janmark has zero points on the power play.
Ducks defensive stats
- On defense, the Ducks are giving up 65 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 19th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Ducks have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 18.9 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.
Janmark recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/24/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|10:45
|Away
|W 5-0
|11/22/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|11:00
|Away
|L 6-3
|10/26/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|13:26
|Home
|L 3-0
|10/24/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|17:42
|Away
|L 7-4
|10/21/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|15:24
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|10/19/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|11:54
|Away
|L 4-1
|10/17/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|14:51
|Away
|W 6-1
|10/14/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|7:51
|Home
|L 4-3
|10/11/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|10:27
|Away
|L 8-1
Oilers vs. Ducks game info
- Game Day: Sunday, November 26, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, and BSSD
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
