Sunday's game features the Montana State Bobcats (3-2) and the Long Beach State Beach (3-4) facing off at Worthington Arena in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 71-70 victory for Montana State according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 4:00 PM ET on November 26.

There is no line set for the game.

Montana State vs. Long Beach State Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Bozeman, Montana

Bozeman, Montana Venue: Worthington Arena

Montana State vs. Long Beach State Score Prediction

Prediction: Montana State 71, Long Beach State 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Montana State vs. Long Beach State

Computer Predicted Spread: Montana State (-0.9)

Montana State (-0.9) Computer Predicted Total: 141.0

Montana State's record against the spread so far this season is 2-2-0, and Long Beach State's is 3-3-0. The Bobcats are 1-3-0 and the Beach are 4-2-0 in terms of going over the point total.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Montana State Performance Insights

The Bobcats are outscoring opponents by 8.0 points per game with a +40 scoring differential overall. They put up 71.2 points per game (248th in college basketball) and allow 63.2 per contest (51st in college basketball).

Montana State falls short in the rebound battle by an average of 8.6 boards. It is pulling down 26.8 rebounds per game (347th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 35.4 per outing.

Montana State hits 8.4 three-pointers per game (99th in college basketball), 3.4 more than its opponents (5.0). It is shooting 30.9% from beyond the arc (239th in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 28.4%.

The Bobcats rank 189th in college basketball with 94.2 points scored per 100 possessions, and 92nd in college basketball defensively with 83.6 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Montana State has committed 8.8 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 8.6 (26th in college basketball action) while forcing 17.4 (13th in college basketball).

Long Beach State Performance Insights

The Beach have a -20 scoring differential, falling short by 2.8 points per game. They're putting up 76.3 points per game, 168th in college basketball, and are allowing 79.1 per contest to rank 320th in college basketball.

Long Beach State records 32.1 rebounds per game (238th in college basketball), compared to the 32.3 of its opponents.

Long Beach State makes 3.2 fewer threes per contest than the opposition, 6.1 (277th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 9.3.

Long Beach State has committed 14.9 turnovers per game (326th in college basketball) while forcing 14.3 (75th in college basketball).

