The Montana State Bobcats (1-1) will face the Long Beach State Beach (1-1) at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.

Montana State vs. Long Beach State Game Information

Montana State Top Players (2022-23)

  • Raequan Battle: 17.7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Darius Brown II: 9.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Jubrile Belo: 12.8 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Great Osobor: 10.1 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Robert Ford III: 4.4 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

Long Beach State Top Players (2022-23)

  • Lassina Traore: 12.9 PTS, 10.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Aboubacar Traore: 10.1 PTS, 8.8 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Marcus Tsohonis: 14.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Jadon Jones: 8.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • AJ George: 8.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

Montana State vs. Long Beach State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Montana State Rank Montana State AVG Long Beach State AVG Long Beach State Rank
124th 73.9 Points Scored 76.5 62nd
79th 66.9 Points Allowed 74.4 299th
294th 29.7 Rebounds 37.3 4th
292nd 7.1 Off. Rebounds 11.0 16th
299th 6.2 3pt Made 4.4 359th
221st 12.5 Assists 15.0 49th
142nd 11.5 Turnovers 13.8 327th

