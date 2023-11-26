Montana State vs. Long Beach State November 26 Tickets & Start Time
The Montana State Bobcats (1-1) will face the Long Beach State Beach (1-1) at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.
If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Montana State vs. Long Beach State Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Sunday, November 26
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Montana State Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Montana State Top Players (2022-23)
- Raequan Battle: 17.7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Darius Brown II: 9.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Jubrile Belo: 12.8 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Great Osobor: 10.1 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Robert Ford III: 4.4 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Long Beach State Top Players (2022-23)
- Lassina Traore: 12.9 PTS, 10.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Aboubacar Traore: 10.1 PTS, 8.8 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Marcus Tsohonis: 14.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jadon Jones: 8.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.8 BLK
- AJ George: 8.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Montana State vs. Long Beach State Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Montana State Rank
|Montana State AVG
|Long Beach State AVG
|Long Beach State Rank
|124th
|73.9
|Points Scored
|76.5
|62nd
|79th
|66.9
|Points Allowed
|74.4
|299th
|294th
|29.7
|Rebounds
|37.3
|4th
|292nd
|7.1
|Off. Rebounds
|11.0
|16th
|299th
|6.2
|3pt Made
|4.4
|359th
|221st
|12.5
|Assists
|15.0
|49th
|142nd
|11.5
|Turnovers
|13.8
|327th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.