The Montana State Bobcats (1-1) will face the Long Beach State Beach (1-1) at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Montana State vs. Long Beach State Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Montana State Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Montana State Top Players (2022-23)

Raequan Battle: 17.7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

17.7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Darius Brown II: 9.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

9.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Jubrile Belo: 12.8 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.9 BLK

12.8 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.9 BLK Great Osobor: 10.1 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK

10.1 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK Robert Ford III: 4.4 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Long Beach State Top Players (2022-23)

Lassina Traore: 12.9 PTS, 10.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

12.9 PTS, 10.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK Aboubacar Traore: 10.1 PTS, 8.8 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.7 BLK

10.1 PTS, 8.8 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.7 BLK Marcus Tsohonis: 14.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Jadon Jones: 8.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.8 BLK

8.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.8 BLK AJ George: 8.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Montana State vs. Long Beach State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Montana State Rank Montana State AVG Long Beach State AVG Long Beach State Rank 124th 73.9 Points Scored 76.5 62nd 79th 66.9 Points Allowed 74.4 299th 294th 29.7 Rebounds 37.3 4th 292nd 7.1 Off. Rebounds 11.0 16th 299th 6.2 3pt Made 4.4 359th 221st 12.5 Assists 15.0 49th 142nd 11.5 Turnovers 13.8 327th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.