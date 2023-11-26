How to Watch Pennsylvania vs. Monmouth on TV or Live Stream - November 26
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 8:21 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Monmouth Hawks (4-2) will look to continue a three-game winning stretch when visiting the Pennsylvania Quakers (4-3) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Palestra. This contest is at 2:30 PM ET on ESPN+.
Pennsylvania vs. Monmouth Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET
- Where: Palestra in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Pennsylvania Stats Insights
- This season, the Quakers have a 46.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.6% higher than the 41.6% of shots the Hawks' opponents have hit.
- Pennsylvania has a 4-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 41.6% from the field.
- The Hawks are the 176th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Quakers sit at 56th.
- The Quakers put up 78.9 points per game, 6.4 more points than the 72.5 the Hawks give up.
- Pennsylvania has a 4-2 record when putting up more than 72.5 points.
Monmouth Stats Insights
- This season, Monmouth has a 3-0 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 41.7% from the field.
- The Hawks are the 176th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Quakers sit at 45th.
- The Hawks put up an average of 72.5 points per game, only 1.4 more points than the 71.1 the Quakers allow.
- Monmouth is 2-1 when allowing fewer than 78.9 points.
Pennsylvania Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Pennsylvania posted 80.1 points per game when playing at home last season. Away from home, it averaged 69.9 points per contest.
- The Quakers ceded 71.1 points per game last season at home, which was 1.8 fewer points than they allowed in road games (72.9).
- In terms of three-pointers, Pennsylvania performed better in home games last season, sinking 8.5 treys per game with a 37.2% three-point percentage, compared to 7.8 threes per game and a 34.7% three-point percentage in road games.
Monmouth Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Monmouth averaged 61 points per game last season. Away, it averaged the same number.
- The Hawks allowed fewer points at home (73 per game) than away (77.2) last season.
- Monmouth knocked down fewer 3-pointers at home (3.8 per game) than on the road (4.1) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (25.6%) than away (29.7%).
Pennsylvania Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/18/2023
|@ Maryland-Eastern Shore
|L 83-80
|Hytche Athletic Center
|11/24/2023
|Lafayette
|W 74-72
|Palestra
|11/25/2023
|Belmont
|L 84-79
|Palestra
|11/26/2023
|Monmouth
|-
|Palestra
|12/6/2023
|FDU-Florham
|-
|Palestra
|12/9/2023
|Kentucky
|-
|Wells Fargo Center
Monmouth Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/21/2023
|Lehigh
|W 88-79
|OceanFirst Bank Center
|11/24/2023
|Belmont
|W 93-84
|Palestra
|11/25/2023
|Lafayette
|W 63-53
|Palestra
|11/26/2023
|@ Pennsylvania
|-
|Palestra
|11/29/2023
|@ Cornell
|-
|Newman Arena
|12/9/2023
|Northern Illinois
|-
|OceanFirst Bank Center
