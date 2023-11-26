The Monmouth Hawks (4-2) will look to continue a three-game winning stretch when visiting the Pennsylvania Quakers (4-3) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Palestra. This contest is at 2:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Pennsylvania vs. Monmouth Game Info

  • When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET
  • Where: Palestra in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  • TV: ESPN+
  Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Pennsylvania Stats Insights

  • This season, the Quakers have a 46.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.6% higher than the 41.6% of shots the Hawks' opponents have hit.
  • Pennsylvania has a 4-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 41.6% from the field.
  • The Hawks are the 176th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Quakers sit at 56th.
  • The Quakers put up 78.9 points per game, 6.4 more points than the 72.5 the Hawks give up.
  • Pennsylvania has a 4-2 record when putting up more than 72.5 points.

Monmouth Stats Insights

  • This season, Monmouth has a 3-0 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 41.7% from the field.
  • The Hawks are the 176th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Quakers sit at 45th.
  • The Hawks put up an average of 72.5 points per game, only 1.4 more points than the 71.1 the Quakers allow.
  • Monmouth is 2-1 when allowing fewer than 78.9 points.

Pennsylvania Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Pennsylvania posted 80.1 points per game when playing at home last season. Away from home, it averaged 69.9 points per contest.
  • The Quakers ceded 71.1 points per game last season at home, which was 1.8 fewer points than they allowed in road games (72.9).
  • In terms of three-pointers, Pennsylvania performed better in home games last season, sinking 8.5 treys per game with a 37.2% three-point percentage, compared to 7.8 threes per game and a 34.7% three-point percentage in road games.

Monmouth Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Monmouth averaged 61 points per game last season. Away, it averaged the same number.
  • The Hawks allowed fewer points at home (73 per game) than away (77.2) last season.
  • Monmouth knocked down fewer 3-pointers at home (3.8 per game) than on the road (4.1) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (25.6%) than away (29.7%).

Pennsylvania Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/18/2023 @ Maryland-Eastern Shore L 83-80 Hytche Athletic Center
11/24/2023 Lafayette W 74-72 Palestra
11/25/2023 Belmont L 84-79 Palestra
11/26/2023 Monmouth - Palestra
12/6/2023 FDU-Florham - Palestra
12/9/2023 Kentucky - Wells Fargo Center

Monmouth Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/21/2023 Lehigh W 88-79 OceanFirst Bank Center
11/24/2023 Belmont W 93-84 Palestra
11/25/2023 Lafayette W 63-53 Palestra
11/26/2023 @ Pennsylvania - Palestra
11/29/2023 @ Cornell - Newman Arena
12/9/2023 Northern Illinois - OceanFirst Bank Center

