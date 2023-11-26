The Monmouth Hawks (4-2) will look to continue a three-game winning stretch when visiting the Pennsylvania Quakers (4-3) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Palestra. This contest is at 2:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Pennsylvania vs. Monmouth Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET

Where: Palestra in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Pennsylvania Stats Insights

This season, the Quakers have a 46.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.6% higher than the 41.6% of shots the Hawks' opponents have hit.

Pennsylvania has a 4-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 41.6% from the field.

The Hawks are the 176th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Quakers sit at 56th.

The Quakers put up 78.9 points per game, 6.4 more points than the 72.5 the Hawks give up.

Pennsylvania has a 4-2 record when putting up more than 72.5 points.

Monmouth Stats Insights

This season, Monmouth has a 3-0 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 41.7% from the field.

The Hawks are the 176th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Quakers sit at 45th.

The Hawks put up an average of 72.5 points per game, only 1.4 more points than the 71.1 the Quakers allow.

Monmouth is 2-1 when allowing fewer than 78.9 points.

Pennsylvania Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Pennsylvania posted 80.1 points per game when playing at home last season. Away from home, it averaged 69.9 points per contest.

The Quakers ceded 71.1 points per game last season at home, which was 1.8 fewer points than they allowed in road games (72.9).

In terms of three-pointers, Pennsylvania performed better in home games last season, sinking 8.5 treys per game with a 37.2% three-point percentage, compared to 7.8 threes per game and a 34.7% three-point percentage in road games.

Monmouth Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Monmouth averaged 61 points per game last season. Away, it averaged the same number.

The Hawks allowed fewer points at home (73 per game) than away (77.2) last season.

Monmouth knocked down fewer 3-pointers at home (3.8 per game) than on the road (4.1) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (25.6%) than away (29.7%).

Pennsylvania Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/18/2023 @ Maryland-Eastern Shore L 83-80 Hytche Athletic Center 11/24/2023 Lafayette W 74-72 Palestra 11/25/2023 Belmont L 84-79 Palestra 11/26/2023 Monmouth - Palestra 12/6/2023 FDU-Florham - Palestra 12/9/2023 Kentucky - Wells Fargo Center

Monmouth Upcoming Schedule