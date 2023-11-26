Sunday's contest that pits the Pennsylvania Quakers (4-3) against the Monmouth Hawks (4-2) at Palestra has a good chance to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 74-73 in favor of Pennsylvania. Tipoff is at 2:30 PM ET on November 26.

Based on our computer prediction, Monmouth is projected to cover the spread (6) versus Pennsylvania. The two teams are projected to go under the 148.5 total.

Pennsylvania vs. Monmouth Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Palestra

Palestra Line: Pennsylvania -6

Pennsylvania -6 Point Total: 148.5

148.5 Moneyline (To Win): Pennsylvania -250, Monmouth +210

Pennsylvania vs. Monmouth Score Prediction

Prediction: Pennsylvania 74, Monmouth 73

Spread & Total Prediction for Pennsylvania vs. Monmouth

Pick ATS: Monmouth (+6)



Monmouth (+6) Pick OU: Under (148.5)



Pennsylvania has a 2-4-0 record against the spread this season compared to Monmouth, who is 5-1-0 ATS. The Quakers have a 4-2-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Hawks have a record of 3-2-1 when it comes to hitting the over. The teams score 151.4 points per game, 2.9 more points than this matchup's total.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Pennsylvania Performance Insights

The Quakers' +54 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 7.8 points per game) is a result of scoring 78.9 points per game (120th in college basketball) while allowing 71.1 per contest (177th in college basketball).

Pennsylvania comes out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 10.0 boards. It is recording 37.6 rebounds per game (56th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 27.6 per outing.

Pennsylvania makes 8.1 three-pointers per game (126th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.9 on average.

The Quakers rank 123rd in college basketball by averaging 97.3 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 160th in college basketball, allowing 87.8 points per 100 possessions.

Pennsylvania has committed 13.7 turnovers per game (287th in college basketball play), 3.1 more than the 10.6 it forces on average (290th in college basketball).

Monmouth Performance Insights

The Hawks score 72.5 points per game (226th in college basketball) and concede 72.5 (209th in college basketball) for a 0 scoring differential overall.

Monmouth averages 33.5 rebounds per game (176th in college basketball) while conceding 32.3 per outing to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 1.2 boards per game.

Monmouth makes 8.2 three-pointers per game (110th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 8.7 on average.

Monmouth and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Hawks commit 13.5 per game (277th in college basketball) and force 13.3 (115th in college basketball).

