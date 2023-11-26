The Pennsylvania Quakers (2-1) face the Monmouth Hawks (1-1) at 2:30 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023 airing on ESPN+.

Pennsylvania vs. Monmouth Game Information

Pennsylvania Top Players (2022-23)

Jordan Dingle: 23.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

Monmouth Top Players (2022-23)

Myles Foster: 12.5 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

Pennsylvania vs. Monmouth Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Pennsylvania Rank Pennsylvania AVG Monmouth AVG Monmouth Rank 95th 75.0 Points Scored 61.7 355th 237th 72.0 Points Allowed 74.7 306th 43rd 34.4 Rebounds 29.8 288th 195th 8.4 Off. Rebounds 9.2 109th 92nd 8.1 3pt Made 4.1 362nd 62nd 14.7 Assists 12.0 268th 217th 12.2 Turnovers 13.4 316th

