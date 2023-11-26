Pennsylvania vs. Monmouth November 26 Tickets & Start Time
The Pennsylvania Quakers (2-1) face the Monmouth Hawks (1-1) at 2:30 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023 airing on ESPN+.
If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Pennsylvania vs. Monmouth Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Sunday, November 26
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Pennsylvania Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Pennsylvania Top Players (2022-23)
- Jordan Dingle: 23.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Nick Spinoso: 8.8 PTS, 5.6 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Clark Slajchert: 13.6 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Max Martz: 10.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Lucas Monroe: 4.9 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Monmouth Top Players (2022-23)
- Myles Foster: 12.5 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jack Collins: 10.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Klemen Vuga: 9.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Tahron Allen: 8.0 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jakari Spence: 4.1 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Pennsylvania vs. Monmouth Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Pennsylvania Rank
|Pennsylvania AVG
|Monmouth AVG
|Monmouth Rank
|95th
|75.0
|Points Scored
|61.7
|355th
|237th
|72.0
|Points Allowed
|74.7
|306th
|43rd
|34.4
|Rebounds
|29.8
|288th
|195th
|8.4
|Off. Rebounds
|9.2
|109th
|92nd
|8.1
|3pt Made
|4.1
|362nd
|62nd
|14.7
|Assists
|12.0
|268th
|217th
|12.2
|Turnovers
|13.4
|316th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.