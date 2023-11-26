The Monmouth Hawks (4-2) will try to continue a three-game winning streak when they hit the road to play the Pennsylvania Quakers (4-3) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Palestra as 5.5-point underdogs. The matchup airs at 2:30 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under of 148.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Pennsylvania vs. Monmouth Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Palestra

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Pennsylvania -5.5 148.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Pennsylvania vs Monmouth Betting Records & Stats

The Quakers are 2-4-0 against the spread this season.

This season, Pennsylvania has won two of its three games when favored by at least -237 on the moneyline.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 70.3% chance of a victory for the Quakers.

Monmouth is 5-1-0 against the spread this year.

This season, the Hawks have been victorious two times in four chances when named as an underdog of at least +198 or longer on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Monmouth has a 33.6% chance of pulling out a win.

Pennsylvania vs. Monmouth Over/Under Stats

Games Over 148.5 % of Games Over 148.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Pennsylvania 2 33.3% 78.9 151.4 71.1 143.6 144.8 Monmouth 2 33.3% 72.5 151.4 72.5 143.6 142.5

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Pennsylvania vs Monmouth Insights & Trends

The Quakers record 78.9 points per game, 6.4 more points than the 72.5 the Hawks allow.

Pennsylvania is 2-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall when scoring more than 72.5 points.

The Hawks score only 1.4 more points per game (72.5) than the Quakers give up to opponents (71.1).

Monmouth is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall when it scores more than 71.1 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Pennsylvania vs. Monmouth Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Pennsylvania 2-4-0 1-2 4-2-0 Monmouth 5-1-0 3-1 3-2-1

Pennsylvania vs. Monmouth Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Pennsylvania Monmouth 11-4 Home Record 3-10 6-9 Away Record 3-15 8-6-0 Home ATS Record 5-8-0 7-6-2 Away ATS Record 6-12-0 80.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 61.0 69.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 61.0 9-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-7-0 7-7-1 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 12-6-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.