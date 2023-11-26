The Baltimore Ravens (8-3) and the Los Angeles Chargers (4-6) meet at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, November 26, 2023.

Ravens and Chargers recent betting trends and insights can be found below before you bet on Sunday's matchup.

Ravens vs. Chargers Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Time: 8:20 PM ET

8:20 PM ET Channel: NBC

NBC City: Inglewood, California

Inglewood, California Venue: SoFi Stadium

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Ravens 3.5 48 -175 +145

Ravens vs. Chargers Betting Records & Stats

Baltimore Ravens

The average point total in Baltimore's outings this year is 42.8, 5.2 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Ravens have covered the spread seven times in 11 games with a set spread.

The Ravens have won 70% of their games as moneyline favorites (7-3).

Baltimore has a 5-3 record (winning 62.5% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -175 or shorter.

Los Angeles Chargers

The Chargers have played five games this season that ended with a combined score higher than 48 points.

Los Angeles has had an average of 47.7 points scored in their games so far this season, 0.3 points fewer than this game's over/under.

The Chargers have put together a 4-6-0 record against the spread this year.

The Chargers have been the underdog in three games this season, and they have failed to win any of those contests.

Los Angeles has played as an underdog of +145 or more once this season and lost that game.

Ravens vs. Chargers Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Ravens 27.6 4 16.1 3 42.8 4 11 Chargers 25.9 8 23.8 20 47.7 5 10

Ravens vs. Chargers Betting Insights & Trends

Ravens

Over its last three games, Baltimore has two wins against the spread, and is 2-1 overall.

In its past three games, Baltimore has hit the over twice.

The Ravens have 127 more points than their opponents this season (11.5 per game), and the Chargers have scored 21 more points than their opponents (2.1 per game).

Chargers

In its past three games, Los Angeles has one win against the spread, and is 2-1 overall.

The Chargers have gone over the total once in their past three games.

Ravens Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 42.8 43.4 42 Implied Team Total AVG 24.1 24.7 23.4 ATS Record 7-4-0 4-2-0 3-2-0 Over/Under Record 5-6-0 3-3-0 2-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 7-3 4-2 3-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-0 0-0 1-0

Chargers Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 47.7 48.8 46.5 Implied Team Total AVG 26 27 25 ATS Record 4-6-0 2-3-0 2-3-0 Over/Under Record 3-7-0 2-3-0 1-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-3 2-1 1-2 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-3 0-2 0-1

