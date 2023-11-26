The Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (4-3) will hope to stop a three-game road losing streak when squaring off against the Robert Morris Colonials (1-4) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at UPMC Events Center, airing at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Robert Morris vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: UPMC Events Center in Moon Township, Pennsylvania

UPMC Events Center in Moon Township, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN+

Robert Morris Stats Insights

This season, the Colonials have a 40.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.8% lower than the 43.2% of shots the Knights' opponents have hit.

Robert Morris has a 0-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 43.2% from the field.

The Knights are the 107th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Colonials sit at 321st.

The Colonials average 64.8 points per game, 14.9 fewer points than the 79.7 the Knights give up.

Fairleigh Dickinson Stats Insights

Fairleigh Dickinson has put together a 2-1 straight-up record in games it shoots above 48.3% from the field.

The Knights are the 107th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Colonials sit at 151st.

The Knights put up an average of 89 points per game, 18.8 more points than the 70.2 the Colonials allow to opponents.

Robert Morris Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home last season, Robert Morris posted 8.3 more points per game (74.1) than it did when playing on the road (65.8).

The Colonials allowed 64.9 points per game at home last season, compared to 68.1 in away games.

Looking at three-point shooting, Robert Morris fared better in home games last season, draining 8.3 treys per game with a 35.5% three-point percentage, compared to 6.5 threes per game and a 32.2% three-point percentage away from home.

Fairleigh Dickinson Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Fairleigh Dickinson averaged 7.8 more points per game at home (81.5) than on the road (73.7).

The Knights gave up fewer points at home (72.9 per game) than away (75.6) last season.

Fairleigh Dickinson sunk more 3-pointers at home (9 per game) than away (7.2) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (37.6%) than on the road (31.8%).

Robert Morris Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/12/2023 @ Towson L 66-62 SECU Arena 11/17/2023 @ Wisconsin L 78-68 Kohl Center 11/24/2023 Jacksonville L 74-65 UPMC Events Center 11/26/2023 Fairleigh Dickinson - UPMC Events Center 11/29/2023 @ Northern Kentucky - Truist Arena 12/2/2023 Youngstown State - UPMC Events Center

Fairleigh Dickinson Upcoming Schedule