Sunday's game features the Robert Morris Colonials (1-4) and the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (4-3) matching up at UPMC Events Center (on November 26) at 2:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in an 80-71 victory for Robert Morris.

Based on our computer prediction, Robert Morris is a good bet to cover the spread, which currently sits at 5. The two sides are projected to come in below the 154.5 total.

Robert Morris vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Where: Moon Township, Pennsylvania

Moon Township, Pennsylvania Venue: UPMC Events Center

UPMC Events Center Line: Robert Morris -5

Robert Morris -5 Point Total: 154.5

154.5 Moneyline (To Win): Robert Morris -208, Fairleigh Dickinson +175

Robert Morris vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Score Prediction

Prediction: Robert Morris 80, Fairleigh Dickinson 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Robert Morris vs. Fairleigh Dickinson

Pick ATS: Robert Morris (-5)



Robert Morris (-5) Pick OU: Under (154.5)



Robert Morris has gone 3-1-0 against the spread, while Fairleigh Dickinson's ATS record this season is 3-2-0. A total of two out of the Colonials' games this season have gone over the point total, and four of the Knights' games have gone over. The two teams put up 153.8 points per game combined, 0.7 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Robert Morris Performance Insights

The Colonials average 64.8 points per game (330th in college basketball) while allowing 70.2 per outing (166th in college basketball). They have a -27 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 5.4 points per game.

The 29.0 rebounds per game Robert Morris averages rank 321st in the nation, and are 2.0 fewer than the 31.0 its opponents record per contest.

Robert Morris knocks down 6.8 three-pointers per game (224th in college basketball) at a 33.0% rate (184th in college basketball), compared to the 3.8 per game its opponents make at a 29.2% rate.

The Colonials rank 309th in college basketball with 85.3 points scored per 100 possessions, and 244th in college basketball defensively with 92.4 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Robert Morris has lost the turnover battle by 3.0 turnovers per game, committing 14.6 (331st in college basketball play) while forcing 11.6 (237th in college basketball).

Fairleigh Dickinson Performance Insights

The Knights' +65 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 9.3 points per game) is a result of putting up 89.0 points per game (12th in college basketball) while allowing 79.7 per outing (321st in college basketball).

Fairleigh Dickinson ranks 107th in the country at 35.3 rebounds per game. That's 1.7 fewer than the 37.0 its opponents average.

Fairleigh Dickinson hits 11.1 three-pointers per game (ninth-most in college basketball), 3.0 more than its opponents. It shoots 37.3% from beyond the arc (69th in college basketball), and its opponents are shooting 34.1%.

Fairleigh Dickinson has typically won the turnover battle this season, committing 12.0 per game (179th in college basketball) while forcing 14.3 (71st in college basketball).

