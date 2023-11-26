Robert Morris vs. Fairleigh Dickinson November 26 Tickets & Start Time
The Robert Morris Colonials (1-1) will face the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (2-1) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
Robert Morris vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, November 26
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
Robert Morris Top Players (2022-23)
- Kahliel Spear: 15.5 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Enoch Cheeks: 15.4 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Josh Corbin: 10.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Michael Green III: 9.0 PTS, 1.7 REB, 4.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Jackson Last: 5.8 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
Fairleigh Dickinson Top Players (2022-23)
- Demetre Roberts: 16.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Grant Singleton: 13.9 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Ansley Almonor: 13.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Sean Moore: 7.3 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Joe Munden Jr.: 10.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
Robert Morris vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Robert Morris Rank
|Robert Morris AVG
|Fairleigh Dickinson AVG
|Fairleigh Dickinson Rank
|235th
|69.3
|Points Scored
|77.4
|47th
|77th
|66.8
|Points Allowed
|74.2
|293rd
|126th
|32.5
|Rebounds
|31.3
|210th
|109th
|9.2
|Off. Rebounds
|10.1
|48th
|210th
|7.1
|3pt Made
|8.2
|85th
|117th
|13.8
|Assists
|14.7
|62nd
|258th
|12.6
|Turnovers
|11.1
|104th
