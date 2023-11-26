The Robert Morris Colonials (1-1) will face the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (2-1) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Robert Morris vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Robert Morris Top Players (2022-23)

Kahliel Spear: 15.5 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.4 BLK

15.5 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.4 BLK Enoch Cheeks: 15.4 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 1.3 BLK

15.4 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 1.3 BLK Josh Corbin: 10.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK Michael Green III: 9.0 PTS, 1.7 REB, 4.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK

9.0 PTS, 1.7 REB, 4.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK Jackson Last: 5.8 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Fairleigh Dickinson Top Players (2022-23)

Demetre Roberts: 16.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

16.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Grant Singleton: 13.9 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.9 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Ansley Almonor: 13.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK

13.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK Sean Moore: 7.3 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

7.3 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK Joe Munden Jr.: 10.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Robert Morris vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Robert Morris Rank Robert Morris AVG Fairleigh Dickinson AVG Fairleigh Dickinson Rank 235th 69.3 Points Scored 77.4 47th 77th 66.8 Points Allowed 74.2 293rd 126th 32.5 Rebounds 31.3 210th 109th 9.2 Off. Rebounds 10.1 48th 210th 7.1 3pt Made 8.2 85th 117th 13.8 Assists 14.7 62nd 258th 12.6 Turnovers 11.1 104th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.