The Robert Morris Colonials (1-4) are favored (-4.5) to end a three-game losing streak when they host the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (4-3) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at UPMC Events Center. The game airs on ESPN+. The matchup has a point total of 153.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Robert Morris vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Moon Township, Pennsylvania

Moon Township, Pennsylvania Venue: UPMC Events Center

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Robert Morris -4.5 153.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Robert Morris vs Fairleigh Dickinson Betting Records & Stats

The Colonials are 3-1-0 ATS this season.

Robert Morris has played as a favorite of -209 or more once this season and lost that game.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Colonials have a 67.6% chance to win.

Fairleigh Dickinson has a 3-2-0 record against the spread this year.

This season, the Knights have been victorious one time in three chances when named as an underdog of at least +175 or longer on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Fairleigh Dickinson has a 36.4% chance of pulling out a win.

Robert Morris vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Over/Under Stats

Games Over 153.5 % of Games Over 153.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Robert Morris 0 0% 64.8 153.8 70.2 149.9 134.1 Fairleigh Dickinson 3 60% 89.0 153.8 79.7 149.9 147.6

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Robert Morris vs Fairleigh Dickinson Insights & Trends

The Colonials score 64.8 points per game, 14.9 fewer points than the 79.7 the Knights allow.

The Knights' 89.0 points per game are 18.8 more points than the 70.2 the Colonials give up to opponents.

Fairleigh Dickinson is 3-1 against the spread and 4-2 overall when it scores more than 70.2 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Robert Morris vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Robert Morris 3-1-0 0-1 2-2-0 Fairleigh Dickinson 3-2-0 1-2 4-1-0

Robert Morris vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Robert Morris Fairleigh Dickinson 11-4 Home Record 10-5 5-10 Away Record 8-9 7-6-0 Home ATS Record 4-8-1 10-5-0 Away ATS Record 9-8-0 74.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 81.5 65.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 73.7 6-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-3-1 6-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-10-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.