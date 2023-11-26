Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and the Edmonton Oilers will face the Anaheim Ducks at 9:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023. Looking to bet on Nugent-Hopkins' props? Here is some information to assist you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins vs. Ducks Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, and BSSD

ESPN+, BSSC, and BSSD Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +185)

1.5 points (Over odds: +185) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -143)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Nugent-Hopkins Season Stats Insights

In 19 games this season, Nugent-Hopkins has a plus-minus of -3, while averaging 19:50 on the ice per game.

In four of 19 games this year, Nugent-Hopkins has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Nugent-Hopkins has a point in 10 games this year (out of 19), including multiple points four times.

Nugent-Hopkins has an assist in nine of 19 games played this season, including multiple assists four times.

The implied probability that Nugent-Hopkins hits the over on his points over/under is 35.1%, based on the odds.

Nugent-Hopkins has an implied probability of 58.8% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Nugent-Hopkins Stats vs. the Ducks

The Ducks are 19th in goals allowed, conceding 65 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-9) ranks 22nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Anaheim 19 Games 4 17 Points 5 4 Goals 2 13 Assists 3

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.