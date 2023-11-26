The Seattle U Redhawks (3-2) face the UCSD Tritons (4-1) at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Seattle U vs. UCSD Game Info

  • When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: Redhawk Center in Seattle, Washington
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Seattle U Stats Insights

  • This season, the Redhawks have a 44.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.7% higher than the 38.3% of shots the Tritons' opponents have knocked down.
  • Seattle U has a 3-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 38.3% from the field.
  • The Redhawks are the 141st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tritons sit at 285th.
  • The Redhawks average only 3.0 more points per game (70.0) than the Tritons allow (67.0).
  • When Seattle U puts up more than 67.0 points, it is 3-0.

UCSD Stats Insights

  • The Tritons' 51.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 11.9 percentage points higher than the Redhawks have allowed to their opponents (39.1%).
  • UCSD has compiled a 4-1 straight-up record in games it shoots above 39.1% from the field.
  • The Redhawks are the rebounding team in the nation, the Tritons rank 308th.
  • The Tritons put up 23.6 more points per game (84.6) than the Redhawks allow (61.0).
  • When UCSD allows fewer than 70.0 points, it is 3-0.

Seattle U Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Seattle U averaged 75.1 points per game last season in home games, which was 6.5 more points than it averaged in road games (68.6).
  • The Redhawks gave up 62.3 points per game last season at home, which was 10.5 fewer points than they allowed on the road (72.8).
  • When playing at home, Seattle U averaged 1.1 more treys per game (9.4) than on the road (8.3). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (36.5%) compared to on the road (29.3%).

UCSD Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, UCSD put up 71.9 points per game last season, 5.5 more than it averaged on the road (66.4).
  • At home, the Tritons conceded 74.6 points per game last season. On the road, they conceded 71.4.
  • UCSD knocked down the same number of 3-pointers at home as on the road (7.7 per game) last season, but it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (32.0%) than on the road (34.7%).

Seattle U Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/15/2023 Northern Arizona L 62-60 Climate Pledge Arena
11/18/2023 @ VCU L 60-56 Stuart C. Siegel Center
11/22/2023 Idaho W 92-55 Redhawk Center
11/26/2023 UCSD - Redhawk Center
11/29/2023 @ Utah Valley - UCCU Center
12/2/2023 Southern Utah - Redhawk Center

UCSD Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/13/2023 La Verne W 116-57 LionTree Arena
11/18/2023 Navy W 73-55 LionTree Arena
11/24/2023 Idaho L 73-70 Redhawk Center
11/26/2023 @ Seattle U - Redhawk Center
11/28/2023 @ Washington - Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion
12/1/2023 San Diego State - LionTree Arena

