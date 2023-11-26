How to Watch Seattle U vs. UCSD on TV or Live Stream - November 26
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 11:17 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Seattle U Redhawks (3-2) face the UCSD Tritons (4-1) at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Seattle U vs. UCSD Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Redhawk Center in Seattle, Washington
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Seattle U Stats Insights
- This season, the Redhawks have a 44.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.7% higher than the 38.3% of shots the Tritons' opponents have knocked down.
- Seattle U has a 3-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 38.3% from the field.
- The Redhawks are the 141st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tritons sit at 285th.
- The Redhawks average only 3.0 more points per game (70.0) than the Tritons allow (67.0).
- When Seattle U puts up more than 67.0 points, it is 3-0.
UCSD Stats Insights
- The Tritons' 51.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 11.9 percentage points higher than the Redhawks have allowed to their opponents (39.1%).
- UCSD has compiled a 4-1 straight-up record in games it shoots above 39.1% from the field.
- The Redhawks are the rebounding team in the nation, the Tritons rank 308th.
- The Tritons put up 23.6 more points per game (84.6) than the Redhawks allow (61.0).
- When UCSD allows fewer than 70.0 points, it is 3-0.
Seattle U Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Seattle U averaged 75.1 points per game last season in home games, which was 6.5 more points than it averaged in road games (68.6).
- The Redhawks gave up 62.3 points per game last season at home, which was 10.5 fewer points than they allowed on the road (72.8).
- When playing at home, Seattle U averaged 1.1 more treys per game (9.4) than on the road (8.3). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (36.5%) compared to on the road (29.3%).
UCSD Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, UCSD put up 71.9 points per game last season, 5.5 more than it averaged on the road (66.4).
- At home, the Tritons conceded 74.6 points per game last season. On the road, they conceded 71.4.
- UCSD knocked down the same number of 3-pointers at home as on the road (7.7 per game) last season, but it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (32.0%) than on the road (34.7%).
Seattle U Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/15/2023
|Northern Arizona
|L 62-60
|Climate Pledge Arena
|11/18/2023
|@ VCU
|L 60-56
|Stuart C. Siegel Center
|11/22/2023
|Idaho
|W 92-55
|Redhawk Center
|11/26/2023
|UCSD
|-
|Redhawk Center
|11/29/2023
|@ Utah Valley
|-
|UCCU Center
|12/2/2023
|Southern Utah
|-
|Redhawk Center
UCSD Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/13/2023
|La Verne
|W 116-57
|LionTree Arena
|11/18/2023
|Navy
|W 73-55
|LionTree Arena
|11/24/2023
|Idaho
|L 73-70
|Redhawk Center
|11/26/2023
|@ Seattle U
|-
|Redhawk Center
|11/28/2023
|@ Washington
|-
|Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion
|12/1/2023
|San Diego State
|-
|LionTree Arena
