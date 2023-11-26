The Seattle U Redhawks (3-2) face the UCSD Tritons (4-1) at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Seattle U vs. UCSD Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Redhawk Center in Seattle, Washington

Redhawk Center in Seattle, Washington TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Seattle U Stats Insights

This season, the Redhawks have a 44.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.7% higher than the 38.3% of shots the Tritons' opponents have knocked down.

Seattle U has a 3-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 38.3% from the field.

The Redhawks are the 141st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tritons sit at 285th.

The Redhawks average only 3.0 more points per game (70.0) than the Tritons allow (67.0).

When Seattle U puts up more than 67.0 points, it is 3-0.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

UCSD Stats Insights

The Tritons' 51.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 11.9 percentage points higher than the Redhawks have allowed to their opponents (39.1%).

UCSD has compiled a 4-1 straight-up record in games it shoots above 39.1% from the field.

The Redhawks are the rebounding team in the nation, the Tritons rank 308th.

The Tritons put up 23.6 more points per game (84.6) than the Redhawks allow (61.0).

When UCSD allows fewer than 70.0 points, it is 3-0.

Seattle U Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Seattle U averaged 75.1 points per game last season in home games, which was 6.5 more points than it averaged in road games (68.6).

The Redhawks gave up 62.3 points per game last season at home, which was 10.5 fewer points than they allowed on the road (72.8).

When playing at home, Seattle U averaged 1.1 more treys per game (9.4) than on the road (8.3). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (36.5%) compared to on the road (29.3%).

UCSD Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, UCSD put up 71.9 points per game last season, 5.5 more than it averaged on the road (66.4).

At home, the Tritons conceded 74.6 points per game last season. On the road, they conceded 71.4.

UCSD knocked down the same number of 3-pointers at home as on the road (7.7 per game) last season, but it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (32.0%) than on the road (34.7%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Seattle U Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/15/2023 Northern Arizona L 62-60 Climate Pledge Arena 11/18/2023 @ VCU L 60-56 Stuart C. Siegel Center 11/22/2023 Idaho W 92-55 Redhawk Center 11/26/2023 UCSD - Redhawk Center 11/29/2023 @ Utah Valley - UCCU Center 12/2/2023 Southern Utah - Redhawk Center

UCSD Upcoming Schedule