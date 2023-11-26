The Seattle U Redhawks (3-2) square off against the UCSD Tritons (4-1) at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023 on ESPN+.

You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Seattle U vs. UCSD matchup in this article.

Seattle U vs. UCSD Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Redhawk Center in Seattle, Washington

Redhawk Center in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Seattle U vs. UCSD Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Seattle U Moneyline UCSD Moneyline BetMGM Seattle U (-8.5) 139.5 -400 +310 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Seattle U (-8.5) 139.5 -430 +320 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Seattle U vs. UCSD Betting Trends

Seattle U has won two games against the spread this season.

So far this season, just one of the Redhawks games has hit the over.

UCSD has won three games against the spread this year, while failing to cover once.

This season, games featuring the Tritons have gone over the point total twice.

